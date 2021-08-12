Omaha posts solid population growth, 2020 Census shows

Omaha reasserted its strength during the last decade as the metro area’s central city, as census figures showed solid population growth that reversed some past slippage to the suburbs.
New 2020 Census numbers showed the City of Omaha with an official population of 486,051 — a higher figure than officials had estimated. That’s a decadelong increase of 77,093 people, or 19% growth.
The city also grew its share of the metro area’s population of 967,604 — a key measure of the city’s vitality on which Omaha has struggled going back to the 1970s.
The numbers were part of Thursday's nationwide release of data from the 2020 Census, which will be used to create updated boundaries for political districts, from congressional and legislative seats down to local governments.
But the numbers also serve to paint a picture of how Omaha and other areas have changed over the past decade.
In the 2010 Census, Omaha's population figure reflected sluggish growth. This time, the decennial census showed a decade of steady growth.
The stronger population figure has a lot to do with Omaha’s expansion into western Douglas County through annexation.
Throughout her first two terms, Mayor Jean Stothert led six annexation packages that counted in the census and brought in an estimated 37,000 people. After the 2010 Census figure came in lower than expected, then-Mayor Jim Suttle also advanced two large annexations before leaving office.
But Omaha’s population growth goes beyond the gains that officials had estimated from the annexations, indicating some success in drawing people to live in urban Omaha.
In a statement, Stothert said: “Omaha’s population increase is a sign of success and growth.”
Stothert said the numbers show that Omaha’s quality of life, cost of living and safe neighborhoods attract people to the city and keep them here.
“We are on the right track,” she said, “with a focus on opportunity and equity, affordability, housing, transit, and development."
Omaha has put significant public and private investment into redeveloping downtown and midtown and in the last decade stepped up urban housing. Attracting people to live in established parts of Omaha is another area where the city has struggled throughout the post-World War II suburban expansion period.
A strong central city is widely considered crucial to driving the whole metro area as an employment and cultural center. Without a growing population, tax base and investment, other urban centers around the country have spun into decline.
Steve Jensen, an urban planning consultant and former Omaha city planning director, said the numbers fit with everything he expected as Omaha tries to grow efficiently on its suburban fringe and focuses a tremendous amount of redevelopment in older parts of the city.
“We’ve got a lot of momentum in the urban core,” he said, “and these numbers appear to confirm that.”
In the 2010 Census results, Omaha had a declining population share of the eight-county metro area, which comprises Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Cass and Saunders in Nebraska and Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison in Iowa. After the last decennial count, just 47% of the metro area's population was inside Omaha's city limits — the lowest in the post-war era.
But in the 2020 count, Omaha’s share rose back to more than half of the metro area's population.
Now Omaha could hit 500,000 people within a couple years. The metro area is on track for 1 million people by 2024, said David Drozd, research coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.
Sarpy County continues its strong growth, as well.
The county grew by 31,764 people over the last decade — a Nebraska-leading 20% increase since 2010, according to figures from the UNO research office.
Within Sarpy County, Bellevue grew 28% to 64,176 people, and Papillion was just behind at 27.9%, adding 5,265 people.
Papillion Mayor David Black said the city’s population of 24,159 is right in line with what he expected.
Projections have estimated that Sarpy County could double its population in the coming decades, Black said, and Papillion is in line to collect much of that growth.
“That’s exactly what we’re experiencing,” he said.
Statewide, urban growth is one of the leading trends, too.
Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties alone grew by 136,381 people, and now account for 56% of Nebraska’s total population. Just 24 of the 93 Nebraska counties had a population increase this decade, Drozd said, mainly centered in eastern Nebraska and along the Interstate 80 corridor.
The population figures and trends now will factor into upcoming redistricting decisions.
Drozd said the population totals suggest that those three largest counties could hold 27 of the 49 seats in the Nebraska Legislature.
Among Nebraska’s three congressional districts, Drozd said sizeable boundary changes are needed to balance the populations. The Omaha-based 2nd District now has 100,322 more people than the rural 3rd District, according to the UNO research center.
The metro Omaha district would need to shed neighborhoods with 47,170 people for the three districts to be exactly equal.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb
“We’ve got a lot of momentum in the urban core, and these numbers appear to confirm that.”
Steve Jensen, urban planning consultant
“We are on the right track, with a focus on opportunity and equity, affordability, housing, transit, and development."
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert