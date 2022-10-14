Omaha prepares bid for 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Omaha could again be a city that hosts Olympic competitors.

The Omaha Sports Commission and the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority plan to make a bid to bring the 2024 men’s and women’s gymnastics trials to Omaha.

If delegated to Omaha, the event would represent the return of a major Olympic qualifier to the city following USA Swimming's decision to hold the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis. That decision was a blow to Omaha, which hosted the last four swim trials.

"We at the Omaha Sports Commission will continue to put ourselves in the position to ideally host events that better the city of Omaha," said Kyle Peterson, chair of the Omaha Sports Commission.

Omaha's proposal will compete with a bid from the St. Louis Sports Commission, which hosted a record crowd of 20,815 on the final night of the 2021 gymnastics trials, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis also hosted the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for men’s gymnastics, the 2016 U.S. Women’s National Championships and the 2000 and 2012 U.S. Championships for men’s and women’s gymnastics.

It's unclear if any other cities have thrown in their hat to host in 2024. A decision is expected in early 2023.

Omaha has its own track record for turning Olympic trials into blockbuster events.

Attendance records for the Omaha trials were set in 2008, 2012 and 2016 before pandemic restrictions not only postponed the 2020 trials by one year, but also limited capacity to 63% at the Wave I and Wave II Trials in June 2021.

Even at limited capacity, the 12 days of competition brought an attendance that exceeded 122,000.

A report produced by the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau found that Waves I and II in 2021 brought $34.5 million in economic impact to the city and state over the more than two-week period.

Omaha's CHI Health Center, which hosted the Swim Trials, offers a few amenities that set it apart from other venues, said Kristyna Engdahl, a MECA spokesperson.

The CHI Health Center has a capacity of more than 18,000, and an attached convention center. It's also close to the airport and several hotels, Engdahl noted.

"I think we've demonstrated here through both our operations and continuous crop of great volunteers who show up to make these events possible, that Omaha and the CHI Health Center could be a really good fit for an event of this caliber," Engdahl said.

Since 2003, the Omaha Sports Commission has worked to recruit and promote amateur sporting events in Omaha. Much of the commission’s time had been focused on the Olympic Swim Trials, which grew into a major sporting and tourism event, since its induction.

The commission has had an economic impact of $373 million since 2008, according to the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.