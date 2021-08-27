Omaha Press Club will induct six journalists into Hall of Fame

Six journalists, including a World-Herald reporter and a former World-Herald editor, will be inducted into the Omaha Press Club Hall of Fame at a September ceremony.

The event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 is open to the public and will be emceed by Todd Andrews, spokesman for the Salvation Army of Omaha.

The six inductees announced by the Press Club on Friday are:

Chris Christen, who previously served as The World-Herald's first special sections editor and later the niche publications editor. She also had a stint as design director. At the time of her resignation in May, she was serving as editor of features, special sections, magazines and books. She now works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as senior manager of creative services.

Henry Cordes, a longtime World-Herald reporter. He’s a five-time winner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Sorensen Award, given each year to recognize the state’s most distinguished journalism, and has won national and regional awards for deadline writing, sports writing, feature writing, business writing, enterprise reporting and investigative reporting.