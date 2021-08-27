Omaha Press Club will induct six journalists into Hall of Fame

Six journalists, including a World-Herald reporter and a former World-Herald editor, will be inducted into the Omaha Press Club Hall of Fame at a September ceremony.
The event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 is open to the public and will be emceed by Todd Andrews, spokesman for the Salvation Army of Omaha.
The six inductees announced by the Press Club on Friday are:
Chris Christen, who previously served as The World-Herald's first special sections editor and later the niche publications editor. She also had a stint as design director. At the time of her resignation in May, she was serving as editor of features, special sections, magazines and books. She now works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as senior manager of creative services.
Henry Cordes, a longtime World-Herald reporter. He’s a five-time winner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Sorensen Award, given each year to recognize the state’s most distinguished journalism, and has won national and regional awards for deadline writing, sports writing, feature writing, business writing, enterprise reporting and investigative reporting.
Malcolm (Mal) Adams, the second Black man to report on air in Nebraska TV history and the first to anchor a regular daily newscast in Nebraska. He began his career in 1969 as a reporter and photographer at KETV. In 1984, he created the first Black-owned record label in Japan. Adams has received the Maejima Prize, Japan’s equivalent to the Pulitzer Prize in journalism. Now 72, Adams still lives in Japan.
Trina Creighton, an award-winning anchor and reporter at KMTV. Today, she is chair of the diversity and inclusion committee at UNL's College of Journalism and Mass Communications and recently became a diversity professional after completing a certificate program at Cornell University.
Susan Eustice, who was spokeswoman for the Western Division of the Salvation Army for more than 20 years. Eustice was a past president and board member of the Press Club and was co-chair of the club’s Communications Committee for many years. She also served as president of the Public Relations Society of America and the International Association of Business Communicators. Eustice died May 11, 2019, after a brief illness.
Doug Parrott, whose 15-year career at KETV included the opening of the first Lincoln bureau for an Omaha TV station and a successful push for cameras in Nebraska courtrooms. He later returned to Omaha to serve as assignment editor for KETV. Parrott left the station to work as communications director for Gov. Kay Orr. He also helped build community support for several civic projects, including Aksarben Village, TD Ameritrade Park and the Qwest Center. He has also served as the local communications director for the past four Olympic Swim Trials.
The cost to attend the 12th annual event is $50 for Press Club members and $60 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 402-345-8008, emailing opcchristine@gmail.com or RVSPing at omahapressclub.com.
