Omaha priest who pledged life to God after surviving Iwo Jima dies at 95

“When I was a little girl, he used to make me balloon animals,” Smith recalled. “He had great stories. He was just a lot of fun.”

Wolbach found a calling-within-a-calling in 1981, when he started working as a chaplain at the Omaha VA hospital. He remained there for 30 years.

He had a rapport with veterans. Some confided their guilt over what they had done in battle, or their pain over civilian deaths. Some grieved for friends lost in combat.

“War has the same footprints, no matter when it was fought,” he said just before he retired.

Smith said veterans knew he was one of them.

“Number One, he was a priest. But Number Two, he was a soldier,” Smith said. “He understood. And they knew he understood.”

He was on call 24/7. In an oft-repeated story, he once trudged through a blizzard on foot in the middle of the night to counsel a veteran.

Wolbach was elevated to monsignor in 1997. Besides his work duties, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the National Conference of Catholic VA Chaplains, the Greater Omaha Marine Corps League, the VFW and the American Legion. He was inducted into the Omaha South High School Hall of Fame in 2018.