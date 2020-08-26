Omaha priest who pledged life to God after surviving Iwo Jima dies at 95

Two spoonfuls of black sand from the shores of Iwo Jima are embedded in the floor of the chapel at the VA Medical Center in Omaha, placed there decades ago by a wounded Marine who fought in that bloody World War II battle.
In 2006, VA Chaplain Monsignor Richard Wolbach — himself an Iwo Jima veteran — presided over a ceremony to rededicate the chapel, and place a memorial plaque above the Iwo Jima sand.
Nothing could have better symbolized the forces that shaped Wolbach’s life: his military service and his love of God. He told family and friends that he entered the Roman Catholic priesthood after the war as a way to thank God for helping him survive the 35-day ordeal. Many of his friends did not.
“There was a lot of blood and guts,” Wolbach said at the time, recalling the battle. “In my mind, many times, I wondered how I was spared.”
Wolbach was barely 20 when he survived Iwo Jima. He died Aug. 21, more than three quarters of a century later, at the age of 95.
Wolbach was born to Polish parents in South Omaha. He was raised with two brothers and two sisters in a small frame house with yellow siding at 36th and E Streets.
“He was proud and grateful for his Polish roots,” said his niece Maggie Moeschler of Omaha.
Wolbach attended school at St. Francis of Assisi School and Church, where he was an altar boy. He loved church and loved sports, too.
Duty called soon after Wolbach graduated from South High School in 1942, during the dark early days of World War II. His older brother joined the Army Air Forces, but Wolbach was drawn to the Marines because he admired their toughness.
He joined the following year, after turning 18, and was sent to Hawaii with the 4th Marine Division.
His niece Mary Smith of Omaha said Wolbach’s mother, Mary, used to send him peanut butter cookies, dipped in paraffin for preservation. He shared them with other Marines.
The 4th Marines was one of the first divisions ashore at Iwo Jima, a speck of an island off the Japanese mainland, when the assault started on Feb. 19, 1945.
Wolbach landed in the sixth wave of Marines. He would never forget the sounds, he told The World-Herald in 2011.
Ear-splitting explosions. Artillery shells whistling. Men screaming.
He described seeing shrapnel rip men apart as they leaped off the landing craft. Fear gripped him. He kept his head down and crawled up the beach.
“It was like shooting fish in a barrel,” Wolbach said.
He served in a communications unit. Amid the gunfire, he and another Marine laid wire along the beach. After nightfall, flares from U.S. Navy ships lit up the sky like daylight.
Wolbach survived the 35-day battle, but 7,000 U.S. sailors and Marines did not. About 18,000 Japanese soldiers died, too.
The sights and sounds and smells of Iwo Jima never left him, and his thoughts turned inward. A vague interest in becoming a priest turned into a calling.
“He told the Lord that if he was able to come out of that battle alive, he would dedicate the rest of his life to serving God,” said Shane Van Dorin, chaplain for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System since 2007. “I would say he did that fiercely.”
Wolbach was discharged from the Marines after the war ended later that year, and he enrolled at St. Benedict’s College (now Benedictine) in Atchison, Kansas. He trained at seminaries in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dubuque, Iowa, and was ordained in 1956. He went on to serve parishes in Omaha, Clarks, Fullerton, Pender, Duncan and Boys Town, and was a chaplain at what was then Bergan Mercy Hospital.
Wolbach was devoted to his large extended family. One of his sisters became a Roman Catholic nun; his three other siblings had a total of two dozen children.
“He baptized most of us, he married most of us and he buried a few,” Moeschler said.
Moeschler and Smith remembered Wolbach as a regular visitor to their home, and a jolly one. He was especially close to their mother, Cecilia, who was his younger sister by two years.
“When I was a little girl, he used to make me balloon animals,” Smith recalled. “He had great stories. He was just a lot of fun.”
Wolbach found a calling-within-a-calling in 1981, when he started working as a chaplain at the Omaha VA hospital. He remained there for 30 years.
He had a rapport with veterans. Some confided their guilt over what they had done in battle, or their pain over civilian deaths. Some grieved for friends lost in combat.
“War has the same footprints, no matter when it was fought,” he said just before he retired.
Smith said veterans knew he was one of them.
“Number One, he was a priest. But Number Two, he was a soldier,” Smith said. “He understood. And they knew he understood.”
He was on call 24/7. In an oft-repeated story, he once trudged through a blizzard on foot in the middle of the night to counsel a veteran.
Wolbach was elevated to monsignor in 1997. Besides his work duties, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the National Conference of Catholic VA Chaplains, the Greater Omaha Marine Corps League, the VFW and the American Legion. He was inducted into the Omaha South High School Hall of Fame in 2018.
With all that, Wolbach kept to his athletic roots. Into his 80s, he played tennis often and took vacations to ski in Colorado and fish in Montana.
“I didn’t know one other person in their 80s who had that much vigor for life or who could find such joy in nature,” Van Dorin said.
Wolbach continued to join other Omaha-area Iwo Jima veterans for monthly lunch gatherings at the old Bohemian Cafe until the group stopped meeting in 2016.
But to the end of his life, the memories from the battle remained painful.
“We didn’t bring that stuff up, or he would cry,” Moeschler said.
Wolbach’s funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, at 41st and J Streets, followed by burial at St. John Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed through the website of the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Visitation at the church is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Maryknoll Missions, or another charity.
