Omaha Public Library Board approves lease agreements for downtown branch move
Omaha is reimagining its public libraries and how they serve patrons. Here's what you need to know about the evolving plans for what could be major changes.

The Omaha Public Library Board voted Thursday to approve two lease agreements needed for the relocation of the city's downtown library.

The vote brings the city one step closer to moving out of the W. Dale Clark Library — the city's largest — before the planned demolition of the building begins in the fall.

The 45-year-old downtown library will be razed to make way for a redevelopment that hasn't yet been announced by city officials. 

Thursday's meeting brought several people to the W. Dale Clark in protest of the planned move. They shared concerns over an alleged lack of transparency and community input. Some questioned the quick timeline of the move.

"I hope you don't approve this lease agreement because it seems like these plans are extremely rushed," Omahan Nicole Wheeler told the board. "There seem to be some hard deadlines in place that are not for the benefit of the library, but for the benefit of some outside thing that we as the public don't know about yet."

Mayor Jean Stothert told The World-Herald earlier this month that the city intends to demolish the library by the end of the year to clear the way for a developer. 

The main question developers have is when the property will be cleared for construction, she said. An announcement on the development is expected to come within the next six weeks. 

Library Board President Mike Kennedy said before Thursday's vote that he "has high hopes for (the downtown) branch."

"I will say this, it's not the best timing," Kennedy acknowledged, but he said he feels "real comfortable" with the new lease. He noted that it contains an option to walk away after the first five years, which he called "an escape clause."

In addition to the lease agreements, the board approved a memorandum of understanding meant to outline the roles and responsibilities of the parties involved with the library's move.  

The memorandum includes specifications that:

  • Funding for the design, construction and move of the library will be paid by the city and will not be deducted from library's 2022 budget.
  • If operating costs of the new locations exceed the amount allocated in the 2022 library budget for the Dale W. Clark Library, the Mayor’s Office will secure funding from other sources.
  • One or more library board member and the library administration will be included in design meetings.
  • The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the buildings, and the library will be responsible for janitorial expenses.

The lease agreements are part of a plan Stothert announced in November. Under the plan, the services of the downtown library are slated to move to a building at 1401 Jones St. — just west of the Old Market.

The 10-year lease would cost $465,000 a year. After five years, the city would have the option to opt out of the lease or buy the building.

The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and would need renovations, which are expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.

The library’s administrative offices and distribution would move to a vacant Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city would pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.

With the Library Board's approval, both lease agreements will now go before the Omaha City Council for final approval.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.

