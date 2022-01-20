Omaha Public Library Board approves lease agreements for downtown branch move

The Omaha Public Library Board voted Thursday to approve two lease agreements needed for the relocation of the city's downtown library.

The vote brings the city one step closer to moving out of the W. Dale Clark Library — the city's largest — before the planned demolition of the building begins in the fall.

The 45-year-old downtown library will be razed to make way for a redevelopment that hasn't yet been announced by city officials.

Thursday's meeting brought several people to the W. Dale Clark in protest of the planned move. They shared concerns over an alleged lack of transparency and community input. Some questioned the quick timeline of the move.

"I hope you don't approve this lease agreement because it seems like these plans are extremely rushed," Omahan Nicole Wheeler told the board. "There seem to be some hard deadlines in place that are not for the benefit of the library, but for the benefit of some outside thing that we as the public don't know about yet."