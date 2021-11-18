Omaha Public Library Board commits to work with Heritage Services in public view

As public library officials and private philanthropic leaders continue to chart a future for Omaha's libraries, the library system’s board took a step Thursday to ensure that process happens in public view.

The Omaha Public Library Board approved a resolution affirming its commitment to work with other stakeholders — including Heritage Services and the City of Omaha — in crafting a plan for the city's libraries.

Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services, which has led a series of local civic philanthropic efforts, has for months explored plans to reimagine Omaha’s libraries. Discussions of those evolving plans have largely occurred out of the public eye.

Library Board President Mike Kennedy said the resolution approved Thursday aims to open those plans to public input.

"This resolution here today is about having a discussion," Kennedy said. "We're not signing off on anything here today that locks us into anything. We want a public discussion, and we want our stakeholders to have a public discussion on the future of the libraries."

Board Vice President Keegan Korf recused herself from the vote and future votes concerning Heritage, noting that her employer, Emspace + Lovgren, recently retained Heritage as a client.