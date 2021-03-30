Omaha Public Library book returned 50 years after it was due

"Coup d'Etat" won't be returned to the collection because of its condition and because newer versions of the title are available. The library's local history librarian may hang onto this book, as she has with others, for historical purposes, Getzschman said.

Library records don't date back to 1970, Getzschman said, so librarians don't know who returned the book or why they opted to give it back now.

Because of the book's age — and the mystery surrounding the patron who dropped it off — the library wouldn't impose a fine. At a certain point, Getzschman said, books stop accruing overdue fines and patrons are charged a replacement fee.

The library's Board of Trustees recently voted to do away with fines on overdue materials. The Omaha City Council will have to give final approval to the decision.

Long-lost books are seldom returned, Getzschman said. When they are returned, the people who borrowed them rarely leave a note or say anything.

"You'll see these stories pop up across the country," she said. "Every time we see them, we're amused by them. Moral of the story: People want to do the right thing. I don't think they're intentionally keeping library materials. We certainly appreciate it and we think better late than never."