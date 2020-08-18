Omaha Public Library has success with digital, curbside checkouts, but when will branches reopen?

In the meantime, staffers and patrons have been getting the hang of the contactless curbside program, which is being offered at the Millard, Abrahams, Washington, Elkhorn and Cather branches.

People reserve their materials by phone or online and choose a branch and a time window. When patrons arrive at the library, they park in a designated parking space, call a phone number and wait for a staff member to bring their pre-bagged items out and place them on a chair near their vehicle.

Inside the library, bagged items sit on tables that correspond with the time windows when someone is scheduled to arrive.

“Because this is happening everywhere, it takes some of the pressure off,” Marlane said. “There’s nobody who’s doing any of this better. There are no best practices. We’re figuring it out as we go.”

At the Millard branch earlier this month, Omahan Melanie Krumsick was picking up a few books; she prefers fiction with twist endings. With extra time at home because of the virus, Krumsick said she’s been reading a little more — but she has struggled to motivate her 15- and 11-year-olds to follow suit.