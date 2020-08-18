Omaha Public Library has success with digital, curbside checkouts, but when will branches reopen?

One man found himself reading instruction manuals and cereal boxes during the height of coronavirus restrictions in Omaha, desperate for new reading material that he’d normally find browsing the shelves at the Millard branch of the Omaha Public Library.
Another woman was ecstatic when some city libraries began offering curbside pickup, telling staff at the Abrahams Library near 90th and Fort Streets that she wanted two dozen mystery novels to pass the time.
“I don’t care (what they are),” the woman told Laura Marlane, executive director of the Omaha Public Library system. “I just need more books.”
Omaha’s 12 city libraries, which shuttered March 16 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, remain closed to the public. Since early May, the library system has been offering curbside pickup, but book lovers, furloughed staff members and those who rely on libraries wonder: When will they reopen?
Marlane and her staff have developed a reopening plan for four of the city’s biggest branches — Millard, Abrahams, Washington and South Omaha. Those locations were chosen because they are larger buildings that can accommodate more people, Marlane said. They’re also in different parts of the city.
But whether that plan can move forward depends on how much federal coronavirus relief money the city receives from Douglas County, Marlane and Mayor Jean Stothert have said.
Under the proposed plan, the library system would need about $70,000 to pay for security officers at those four branches, according to Marlane. Safety measures such as plastic barriers also would need to be purchased and installed.
“Everything really hinges on that funding,” Marlane said. “Even a commitment of when the city would get the funding would be helpful.”
The Douglas County Board has begun spending some of the $166 million it received for coronavirus-related costs, but it has yet to publicly say when it will give Omaha a share, or how much that share will be.
In June, private donors paid about $700,000 to open five city pools, but a similar offer has not been publicly extended to the library system.
The proposed reopening plan is based in part on available staff members. Pre-pandemic, the libraries employed 230 people, but 134 part-time staffers were furloughed the same week libraries began offering curbside pickup. Stothert has said that move saved the city about $1.3 million.
In the meantime, staffers and patrons have been getting the hang of the contactless curbside program, which is being offered at the Millard, Abrahams, Washington, Elkhorn and Cather branches.
People reserve their materials by phone or online and choose a branch and a time window. When patrons arrive at the library, they park in a designated parking space, call a phone number and wait for a staff member to bring their pre-bagged items out and place them on a chair near their vehicle.
Inside the library, bagged items sit on tables that correspond with the time windows when someone is scheduled to arrive.
“Because this is happening everywhere, it takes some of the pressure off,” Marlane said. “There’s nobody who’s doing any of this better. There are no best practices. We’re figuring it out as we go.”
At the Millard branch earlier this month, Omahan Melanie Krumsick was picking up a few books; she prefers fiction with twist endings. With extra time at home because of the virus, Krumsick said she’s been reading a little more — but she has struggled to motivate her 15- and 11-year-olds to follow suit.
“I think it’s pretty slick, actually,” Krumsick said of the curbside process.
With libraries closed, checkout numbers have fallen.
On average, people checked out about 275,000 physical items per month from August 2019 through February. In March, that number dipped to 142,000, and in April, it plummeted to 991. (The library system was closed the entire month of April. The April figure represents renewed items and staff checkouts.)
Under the curbside program, July’s total physical checkouts were about 48,000.
But more people are opting for digital checkouts of items like e-books and audio books.
Between last August and February, the number of monthly digital checkouts hovered between 55,000 and 62,000.
Over April, May and June this year, digital checkouts came in between 92,000 and 98,000.
The library system has been bulking up on digital titles during the pandemic. Emily Getzschman, the library’s marketing manager, said the system has increased its collection to nearly 46,000 titles, up by about 9%.
Staff members have noticed some trends. Cooking, crafting and do-it-yourself remodeling books are popular right now as people spend more time at home. Children’s books are big, too, as families seek entertainment options and gear up for school.
Getzschman said books about racism and racial equity also are popular — perhaps as a result of the summer’s local and national protest movement.
“It was pretty cool to watch our community responding in that way,” she said.
Evonne Edgington, the manager of the Millard Library, said navigating the curbside pickup program has been by trial and error, especially because her normal staff of nearly 30 has been cut by about a dozen.
Edgington said she misses face-to-face connections as she helps people find a book or two they may enjoy.
“That’s one of the things that we all miss the most, is that interaction with the customers,” Edgington said.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.