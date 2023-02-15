The Omaha Public Library is partnering with local philanthropic group Heritage Omaha to develop a facilities plan for the city's library system.

Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Do Space and Heritage Omaha launched a community survey Wednesday that aims to gather input on the needs of the metro area's 12 library branches.

The feedback will help shape the future of OPL and Do Space, according to a press release from the survey organizers.

The community survey can be found at OPLSurvey.org. It will be open for responses until May 1. Paper copies are available in English and Spanish at each OPL branch and Do Space. A Spanish version of the survey is available online at OPLEncuesta.org.

Project and community partners plan to present the initial engagement findings and a draft of the 2023 library facilities plan at a community event in May.

The city's library system has seen big changes since OPL's last facilities plan was completed in 2017.

The downtown W. Dale Clark Library was demolished late last year to make way for a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper. A new downtown branch location was leased and is undergoing renovations, and stakeholders developed the design of a new central public library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

Heritage Omaha, made up of some of the city’s biggest and most influential philanthropists, has become increasingly integrated into library planning efforts during the past year.

Last summer, the city signed an agreement with the Community Information Trust, a nonprofit created by Heritage in 2015 to oversee operations of Do Space, a digital library constructed through Heritage’s fundraising efforts.

The city agreed to commit $20 million toward the expected $140 million to $150 million cost of a new central library at the current Do Space site. Most of the funds will come from private donations, with Heritage Omaha leading the fundraising campaign and managing the project.

The agreement also paved the way for the Community Information Trust to be incorporated into the Omaha Public Library Foundation, the fundraising arm of Omaha’s public libraries. Officials at the time said the merger would ensure the technology offered by Do Space is fully integrated into Omaha’s public libraries.

