Omaha Public Library hosting farewell celebration ahead of W. Dale Clark's demolition

Community members will have a chance to say goodbye to the city's main library this weekend before its planned demolition.

Omaha Public Library will mark the closure of the W. Dale Clark Library with a farewell celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. According to a news release, attendees can explore artifacts and memorabilia associated with the downtown library, 215 S. 15th St.

There will be a story time, scavenger hunt and coloring sheets for children, a behind-the-scenes tour and an opportunity to sign designated walls of the building. OPL will also host performances by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and local musician Jessica Hanson.

For 45 years, the W. Dale Clark Library has served as the city's main library branch.

As announced by Mayor Jean Stothert in January, the building's demolition will make way for a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper.

On the city's current timeline, an interim downtown branch at 1410 Howard St. is expected to open to the public Aug. 29, the W. Dale Clark will close Aug. 28, and the permanent downtown branch at 1401 Jones St. will open in March 2023.