Omaha Public Works, Plattsmouth receive millions for wastewater treatment plant repairs

The Omaha Public Works Department and the City of Plattsmouth will receive millions through a federal grant for wastewater treatment repairs.

The grants, announced by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer on Wednesday, will assist with repairs to two wastewater treatment plants that were damaged in historic floods that swept through Nebraska in 2019.

Omaha Public Works will receive a $19.6 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will go toward repairing damage to the Papillion Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Nearly $53 million will be given to the City of Plattsmouth. The city’s water plant and wastewater treatment plant were both wrecked by 11 feet of water during the March 2019 flooding.

"This FEMA grant will provide the community with the necessary resources to implement important repairs to a wastewater treatment facility. It will also help mitigate the impact of future flooding,” Fischer said in a press release.

The Papillion Creek Plant, which cleans sewage from about two-thirds of the Omaha metro area, sustained about $35 million in damage when it was knocked offline March 15 by the catastrophic flooding.