Omaha is set to once again host tens of thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders for the conglomerate’s annual meeting at the CHI Health Center this weekend.

Just how many tens of thousands though remains to be seen.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual meeting to move to a virtual setting in 2020 and 2021, the meeting often drew overflow crowds in excess of 30,000. Although the in-person setting returned last year, the crowds did not return to pre-pandemic levels as there were hundreds of empty seats in the upper reaches of the 17,000-seat arena.

But with another year removed from the worst of the pandemic and no apparent need to present proof of vaccination this year, there appear to be no barriers in place to attend the meeting this weekend outside of needing to own a Berkshire share.

For some shareholders, the annual meeting serves as a pilgrimage to see CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Brian Gongol has long made the two-hour drive from West Des Moines, Iowa, to Omaha for the event. He plans to bring a friend this year.

“He’s personally really excited to get to see Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger talking up on stage,” Gongol said. “It’s just a lot of fun for somebody who has never seen it before.”

One person notably barred from attending the meeting? The referee who called a controversial foul that essentially sealed Creighton’s loss in this year’s NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament.

“… If that referee wants a seat at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting, to hell with him,” Buffett said last month in an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, shareholders will hear from Buffett and Munger for the traditional question-and-answer session that will last until 3:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break starting at noon. Berkshire executives Ajit Jain and Greg Abel will join in answering questions during the morning session. The session will be streamed live on cnbc.com.

In the event program distributed to shareholders, Buffett wrote there will be more questions this year than last. He estimated there will be about 60 questions.

“Last year, I made a mistake by spending too much time on a few subjects. Consequently, we answered far too few questions,” he wrote. “I won’t go astray this year.”

Audience members will be randomly selected and, Buffett wrote, will have the ability to ask whatever they wish. CNBC reporter Becky Quick will select questions from non-attending shareholders she believes will have the widest interest.

While the question-and-answer format is open-ended, Robert Johnson, a Creighton finance professor, outlined some topics Buffett might address. Those include the federal government’s debt ceiling negotiations, the impact of artificial intelligence, and Buffett’s views on oil and gas in light of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

Other staples surrounding the meeting will also return. Those include a shopping event in the CHI Health Center’s exhibit hall, a Saturday evening picnic at the Berkshire-owned Nebraska Furniture Mart and a Sunday morning 5k run and walk in downtown Omaha.

Photos: Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend in Omaha