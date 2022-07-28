Omaha real estate developer Frank Krejci dies at 97

Frank Krejci had a hand in a number of high-profile retail developments across the Omaha area, most notably the revitalization of the Crossroads.

"He's legendary in Omaha. He was a pioneer in Omaha's modern-built environment," said Trenton Magid, executive vice president of NAI NP Dodge.

Krejci died Monday. He was 97.

Krejci attended South High School before graduating from Tech High. He served in World War II and received multiple accolades for his service.

Upon returning home from the war, Krejci started his first business — Fleetline Body. He purchased his first piece of property a few years later.

Over the years, Krejci was involved with numerous real estate projects across the metro through his company, Century Development. He was instrumental in North Park, an office park near 120th and Blondo Streets. He also helped with Oakview Mall and the Gretna outlet mall.

Krejci also branched into residential developments, creating West Shores, a 640-acre lake community near Waterloo.

In 2010, Krejci purchased the struggling shopping center Crossroads at 72nd and Dodge Streets. The property is now co-owned with Lockwood Development.

It took until August 2020 for the city to commit a financial contribution to the project. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the city's intent to join the venture with an anticipated contribution of $12.5 million in redevelopment bonds to help cover infrastructure costs.

"He wasn't the guy that would go buy a fancy property with a low return," Magid said. "He would find something that was broken, like Crossroads or the outlet mall in Gretna, buy it for a low price and then figure out how to improve it."

Outsiders may have seen Krejci as a curmudgeon — and Magid said he could offend anyone. But deep down, Krejci was a "kind soul" who enjoyed giving back to others but never sought limelight.

"He was just a really fun guy and he lived a very simple life," Magid said, "but he loved doing real estate transactions and developments."

Krejci is survived by his wife, Jane; children Debbie, Robert, Lori and Pamela; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His family held a private funeral service.