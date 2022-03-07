Omaha real estate developer George Venteicher dies at 85

Omahan George Venteicher, who died last week, had a hand in developing millions of square feet of residential and commercial space in the Omaha area, including the Old Mill and Oak View Mall developments.

Venteicher, a lawyer-turned-real estate investor, died Friday. He was 85.

Originally from Carroll, Iowa, Venteicher moved to Omaha to attend Creighton University. He graduated from the university's law school in 1962.

From 1964 to 1967, he served as an assistant attorney general of Nebraska.

Venteicher made the jump from law to real estate after helping a client with real estate work.

He worked on developments in Nebraska, Iowa, Arizona and Florida, including space near 156th Street and West Maple Road, the business park near 120th and Blondo Streets and office space in Blackstone, said his daughter, Heidi Venteicher-Dingman.

Venteicher-Dingman said the family still is discovering properties that Venteicher owned.

Venteicher's most recent work was as president and CEO of KVI Associates, an Omaha-based development company.

He had a strong work ethic and was always up for problem-solving at the office, his daughter said.

"Until the day he passed, he was telling us he needed his trousers and his shoes and he was ready to go to the office," she said.

Venteicher also served on the board of directors at Bellevue University and the board of trustees at Brownell Talbot.

Giving back to the community was important to Venteicher. He also was a big supporter of Creighton University, in part because it shaped his career.

"He came from such a poor background that he felt it was important to help other people get the education that he got," Venteicher-Dingman said.

In his free time, Venteicher enjoyed taking road trips, although he had a knack for getting lost.

He also liked skiing, playing tennis and smoking cigars.

At home, Venteicher was known for being the peacemaker. And he was good for a laugh, always coming up with a funny one-liner.

"He loved to laugh and he always had a smile, well, most of the time," Venteicher-Dingman said. "He had such a big heart. He was such a giver, not only to the community. He gave so much to his family."

In addition to his daughter, Venteicher is survived by wife Susan; son George "GW;" stepsons Brian and Bob Napp; brother Art; and nine grandchildren.

A visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler's West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton campus.

