Omaha receives 4 inches of snow; frigid temperatures to persist Saturday

10 a.m. Saturday update
The snowfall that started Friday afternoon in Omaha had let up by 9 a.m. Saturday, making way for what is expected to be a clear, cold and sunny day.
The winter storm that hit Omaha Friday afternoon dropped 4.4 inches of snow at Eppley Airfield by 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to snowfall reports from the National Weather Service.
Any lingering and blowing snow in eastern Nebraska was expected to let up by 9 a.m. Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman said.
However, roads may remain snow-covered and slippery as crews continue to work on clearing them, the weather service warned.
Snow began falling in the Omaha metro area shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
The strong wind gusts Omaha saw on Friday are expected to let up on Saturday, when winds should remain calm throughout the day, Fajman said.
The clouds are also expected to clear as the day continues, and Omaha should see some sunshine Saturday afternoon.
"We should be pretty close to cloud free," Fajman said. "So we should have some sunny skies."
Frigid temperatures will linger Saturday, when Omaha is expected to see a high temperature of 19 degrees. Eppley Airfield reported a wind chill of minus 5 degrees just before 10 a.m. Saturday.
6 p.m. Friday update
Snow began falling in the Omaha metro area shortly after 4 p.m.
Most of the snow is expected to fall before 3 a.m., with a total accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.
The National Weather Service reported that slick spots will develop on roads as snow continues to fall throughout the night.
There have been multiple reports of vehicles sliding off of roads across the city.
The Omaha area could see 2-4 inches of snow by the time a winter storm moves out Saturday morning, but for much of Friday, the area is expected to see a scattered light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.
Please be careful with the mixed precipitation moving through eastern Nebraska. Freezing rain can impact travel quickly.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 14, 2022
Road conditions may change in a hurry, even between hills and valleys, between bridges and solid surfaces, and between treated and untreated areas. pic.twitter.com/NNoVFnT5JQ
The light mix of precipitation should change over to patchy light rain from around noon to 3 p.m., said Dirk Petersen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That should be followed by a light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The snow should be "moderate" from 6 p.m. to midnight, he said, and likely will be out of the area by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Road conditions are reported as "normal" as of 7:30am for the area.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 14, 2022
Patchy icing is possible this morning, especially from Omaha to Columbus, NE pic.twitter.com/pUd2FVabiv
Some drifting is possible Friday evening, with winds gusting to 36 mph, Petersen said. "It will help bring pretty close to zero visibility with the strongest snow and strongest winds."
Temperatures should be in the low to mid-30s for much of Friday, Petersen said, but the cold should kick in around 6 p.m. when the snow starts.
