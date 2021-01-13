 Skip to main content
Omaha records 47 mph wind gust Thursday; area may see blizzard conditions Friday
Omaha records 47 mph wind gust Thursday; area may see blizzard conditions Friday

The winds that blew through the Omaha area early Thursday faded later in the morning, but they're expected to intensify Thursday afternoon and stay strong through Friday.

The peak wind speed at Omaha's Eppley Airfield was 47 mph at 3:35 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Lincoln reported a gust of 51 mph, he said.

Even though gusts of over 25 mph still were being recorded midmorning, Nicolaisen said it's "kind of a short-term lull here." Stronger winds will push back in between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., he said, and remain strong until 4 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters are expecting snow to move in Thursday night, with most of it falling between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday, Nicolaisen said. Between 1 and 3 inches is expected. With winds gusting up to 50 mph, he said, the Omaha area could see blizzard-like conditions.

The snow should have moved out by midafternoon Friday, Nicolaisen said.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Friday east of the Missouri River, but forecasters won't decide to extend the warning westward until midafternoon Thursday.

The conditions are much different from what the area saw Wednesday, when Omaha hit a high of 52. That was 19 degrees above normal, Nicolaisen said, but it wasn't a record — the record for the date was in 63, set in 1996.

Once the storm moves out, Omaha is likely to see several days with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

