Omaha records 47 mph wind gust Thursday; area may see blizzard conditions Friday

The winds that blew through the Omaha area early Thursday faded later in the morning, but they're expected to intensify Thursday afternoon and stay strong through Friday.

The peak wind speed at Omaha's Eppley Airfield was 47 mph at 3:35 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Lincoln reported a gust of 51 mph, he said.

Even though gusts of over 25 mph still were being recorded midmorning, Nicolaisen said it's "kind of a short-term lull here." Stronger winds will push back in between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., he said, and remain strong until 4 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters are expecting snow to move in Thursday night, with most of it falling between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday, Nicolaisen said. Between 1 and 3 inches is expected. With winds gusting up to 50 mph, he said, the Omaha area could see blizzard-like conditions.

The snow should have moved out by midafternoon Friday, Nicolaisen said.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Friday east of the Missouri River, but forecasters won't decide to extend the warning westward until midafternoon Thursday.