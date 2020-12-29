Omaha records daily record for snow

Because of the combined impact of the snow delay and holiday, Thursday’s routes will be collected Saturday and Friday’s routes will be picked up Sunday.

Omaha’s bus and MOBY service terminated service early Tuesday.

According to Metro, the agency that operates transit, regular bus and ORBT service were to resume Wednesday morning as conditions permitted. MOBY tentatively planned to resume service by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Omaha Public Works had the city’s full fleet, some 100 pieces of equipment, working the storm, Pfitzer said. Contractors were sent into neighborhoods at 4 p.m. Tuesday to tackle residential streets, he said.

The city held off on sending private contractors into neighborhoods until late afternoon for safety and efficiency, Pfitzer said.

With heavy snow falling midday, drivers would have had a hard time seeing from their lower-sitting trucks, he said. Things like mailboxes and landscaping can be damaged in those conditions, he said. Additionally, if the city had sent the contractors out earlier in the day, they would have had to redo some of their work, he said.

Even though some main streets appeared midday as if they hadn’t been plowed, Pfitzer said they’d been cleared at least once.