Omaha records daily record for snow

All that snow you shoveled Tuesday?
Pat yourself on your poor, aching back.
It was a daily record.
From 5 to 7 inches of snow fell across the Omaha metro area Tuesday as a moisture-laden storm swept across the nation’s midsection.
No wonder road crews had such a tough time keeping up. Drivers who ventured out midday found major routes still clogged with snow even though plow crews had been down them.
Todd Pfitzer, the city engineer who is in charge of snow removal, said he expects Omaha streets to be in good shape by Wednesday morning.
Officially, Omaha received 6.8 inches of snow Tuesday, based on readings at Eppley Airfield.
Bryon Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the city earned a daily record for Dec. 29. The previous record was 1.4 inches, which wasn’t a tough one to best, he noted. (Omaha’s largest one-day snow in December is 13 inches)
The snowed-in streets prompted a curtailment of trash and bus service.
Trash collection will be delayed by at least one day this week for trash that would normally be picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Works. No collection will be made Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
Because of the combined impact of the snow delay and holiday, Thursday’s routes will be collected Saturday and Friday’s routes will be picked up Sunday.
Omaha’s bus and MOBY service terminated service early Tuesday.
According to Metro, the agency that operates transit, regular bus and ORBT service were to resume Wednesday morning as conditions permitted. MOBY tentatively planned to resume service by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Omaha Public Works had the city’s full fleet, some 100 pieces of equipment, working the storm, Pfitzer said. Contractors were sent into neighborhoods at 4 p.m. Tuesday to tackle residential streets, he said.
The city held off on sending private contractors into neighborhoods until late afternoon for safety and efficiency, Pfitzer said.
With heavy snow falling midday, drivers would have had a hard time seeing from their lower-sitting trucks, he said. Things like mailboxes and landscaping can be damaged in those conditions, he said. Additionally, if the city had sent the contractors out earlier in the day, they would have had to redo some of their work, he said.
Even though some main streets appeared midday as if they hadn’t been plowed, Pfitzer said they’d been cleared at least once.
“They’ve all been touched,” he said.
The snow came fast and furious midday. DeWald estimated that snowfall rates were at least an inch an hour.
Pfitzer said city plow crews had to pull off of some secondary routes and return to major routes because of the heavy snow.
Pfitzer said crews would work through the night. A special focus would be salting bridges and low-lying areas to keep them from icing over, he said.
Overnight lows are likely to drop into the teens, said Van DeWald, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, so people can anticipate icy patches as they move around in the morning.
In western Nebraska, the storm arrived Monday night, and portions of Interstates 80 and 76 closed Tuesday morning. There were multiple crashes on I-80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border and numerous slide-offs on I-76. Both later reopened.
By 3 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol had responded to 174 requests for motorist assistance; of 56 crashes reported, six involved people who had been injured.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents Tuesday, including 170 motorists needing help, said spokesman Cody Thomas.
World-Herald Staff Writers Kevin Cole and Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
