Omaha records less than an inch of snow, but other Nebraska spots had 12 inches or more

The heavy snow that hit other spots around Nebraska on Sunday night into Monday missed the Omaha area.
Less than an inch of snow was measured at Eppley Airfield, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.
But higher snowfall totals were seen in other communities Sunday, including 8 inches recorded in Valentine, Bassett and Anselmo in northern Nebraska.
In the Nebraska Panhandle, reporting stations in Oshkosh and Dalton had 14 inches of snow. Bushnell and Gering reported about 12 inches.
By midafternoon Monday, Sally Corfield had seen only one customer in her boutique, Prairie Winds Collective in Oshkosh, which is about 40 miles northwest of Ogallala. People in town reported between 8 and 10 inches of snow, she said.
"Nobody's ever ready for the first snowstorm," Corfield said.
School was canceled, she said, so few vehicles were on the roads. City workers cleared streets early, and Corfield scooped the heavy snow from sidewalks in front of her store.
Norfolk, in northeast Nebraska, set a record for snowfall Sunday with 4 inches, the weather service said. That total topped the previous Oct. 25 record of 2.7 inches, set in 1997. In Sioux City, Iowa, about 3 inches of snow fell, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.7 inches in 1918.
Parts of Interstate 80 were closed Sunday night between Big Springs, Nebraska, and Wyoming because of heavy snow.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents on Nebraska roads, the patrol said. Troopers responded to 45 property damage or personal injury crashes from Sunday into Monday morning.
"The last couple days have provided a reminder of how quickly driving conditions can change with freezing rain or snow," said Col. John Bolduc, the patrol's superintendent. "As the weather improves this week, we encourage all drivers to remember this snow event and keep their winter driving skills ready for the upcoming season."
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
