Omaha records sixth homicide of August near 63rd and Jaynes Streets

A man was found dead late Monday night after police were called to 63rd and Jaynes Streets to investigate numerous gunshots.

Officers were called to the area about 11:30 p.m., a police spokesman said Tuesday. First responders arrived and found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crime scene stretched from 61st to 65th and Jaynes Streets, the spokesman said. The scene also goes about a block north and south in each direction. The area was closed off to traffic to allow for the investigation.

Omaha now has had six homicides this month. Omaha has recorded 18 homicides this year compared with 23 at this time in 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.