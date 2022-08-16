Omaha records sixth homicide of August near 66th and Hartman

A man was found dead late Monday night after police were called to 66th Street and Hartman Avenue to investigate reports of numerous gunshots.

The killing was the sixth homicide in Omaha city limits in the month of August and the seventh this month in Douglas County.

Officers responded about 11:35 p.m., a police spokesman said Tuesday. They found a man dead in a vehicle at 66th and Hartman, but the crime scene stretched from 61st and Jaynes Streets to 66th and Hartman, police said. The area was closed off to traffic to allow for the investigation.

A separate shooting victim arrived shortly afterward at Immanuel Medical Center. Police said it wasn't yet known whether the two incidents were related.

Omaha now has had six homicides in August. Omaha has recorded 18 homicides this year compared with 23 at this time in 2021.

This month's killings began Aug. 6. Jordan Humphrey, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Dayton Wenz, 18, that night near 34th and Davenport Streets.

A prosecutor said at Humphrey's court hearing that Wenz and Humphrey had met up so that Wenz could buy Xanax from Humphrey. Wenz reportedly grabbed the bag of Xanax that Humphrey was holding and ran off. Humphrey eventually caught up with Wenz and fired a gun at him seven times, the prosecutor said.

Early Friday morning, 22-year-old Anthony Collins III was fatally wounded in a shooting near 49th and Hamilton Streets. Police said they were called to Methodist Hospital after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle after he was shot. The shooting reportedly occurred about 12:10 a.m. Collins died later in the day.

In connection with that slaying, Wuanya M. Smith, 20, is wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Also Friday, Omaha police officers were called to Florence Tower at 5100 Florence Blvd. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Shalonna Houston dead inside one of the apartments.

Davon Brown, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the slaying.

And on Saturday, Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside a home at 1610 Frederick St. Relatives said the two were killed by Gage Walter, 27, the great-grandson and grandson, respectively, of the women. Gage Walter was arrested Sunday in Winterset, Iowa, after being pursued there in a stolen vehicle by West Des Moines police.

The City of Omaha's homicide count doesn't include the slaying of Lamar A. Nedd, 46, who was found dead near 75th Street and Rainwood Road around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 7. The spot where Nedd's body was found is outside Omaha city limits.

Anyone with information about the 66th and Hartman incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.