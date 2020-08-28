Omaha recycling drop-off sites overflowing in wake of illegal dumping, reduced service

The city has five full-service drop-off sites that are maintained by Firstar Fiber, the contractor that processes materials collected in the city’s curbside recycling program.

Theiler said two of them — one in a parking lot in Elkhorn, the other in a parking lot near 75th and Corby Streets — have had the most problems.

The city added more containers at both locations, but the Corby Street site continues to have problems, Theiler said. The Omaha Police Department has begun to monitor the sites.

Officer Joe Nickerson, a police public information officer, said some of the things being discarded are large items like mattresses and furniture. He said part of the problem may be a language barrier, so the city is planning to install signs in languages other than English letting people know what kinds of items can be discarded.

But officers also have encountered people who blatantly use the locations as a dump, Nickerson said. In at least one location, the city installed a security camera. A few citations have recently been issued, he said.

Someone who illegally dumps items — including leaving them on the ground next to a container — could receive a $500 fine and have his or her driver’s license suspended for six months.