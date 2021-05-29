Omaha rededicates monuments honoring military members at Memorial Park

Three monuments displaced by riverfront development in Omaha now have a new home in a park celebrating the men and women who served their country.
The Airborne Memorial, Marine Medallion and Victory ‘95 Memorial were rededicated during a ceremony Saturday at Memorial Park near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. The monuments were relocated from Heartland of America Park to Memorial Park due to the riverfront revitalization project currently under construction.
Along with the rededication, two new memorials, the Medal of Honor Memorial and Prisoner of War Monument, were unveiled Saturday.
The monuments recognize the dedication exhibited by the men and women who served their country, said Omaha Parks Director Matthew Kalcevich.
Kalcevich read prepared remarks on behalf of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
“The monuments here at Memorial Park honor the best of our nation. Each represents the story of the American soldier, sailor, marine or coast guardsman, their call to duty and their commitment to protect our liberty,” Kalcevich said. “These monuments remind all who visit Memorial Park that patriotism, honor and sacrifice must never be forgotten.”
The ceremony occurred two days before Memorial Day, a national holiday honoring all American service members who died in war.
Rep. Don Bacon, an Air Force veteran and retired brigadier general, said Omaha's recognition of Memorial Day stands apart.
“Right here, we do it better than anywhere I’ve ever seen,” Bacon said at the ceremony. “I’m so grateful that we had leaders in generations preceding us that determined Memorial Park was needed and bequeathed it to us.”
City Councilman Pete Festersen said that when the riverfront project was proposed and they realized that the monuments in Heartland of America Park would have to be moved, Memorial Park was the perfect location for them.
“This is where we celebrate our veterans — to have all our things in one place, to have these ceremonies like we do — couldn’t be more meaningful,” Festersen said.
The Airborne Memorial, originally dedicated in 2007, honors airborne troops. The Marine Corps Medallion was relocated from Kansas in 2015 and honors those in the Marines.
The Victory ‘95 World War II Memorial, dedicated in 1996, honors those who fought in the second world war and depicts four different scenes — Rosie the Riveter, a young boy gathering scrap metal in a wagon, a soldier returning home to his children and a farmer with a folded American flag.