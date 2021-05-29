Omaha rededicates monuments honoring military members at Memorial Park

The ceremony occurred two days before Memorial Day, a national holiday honoring all American service members who died in war.

Rep. Don Bacon, an Air Force veteran and retired brigadier general, said Omaha's recognition of Memorial Day stands apart.

“Right here, we do it better than anywhere I’ve ever seen,” Bacon said at the ceremony. “I’m so grateful that we had leaders in generations preceding us that determined Memorial Park was needed and bequeathed it to us.”

City Councilman Pete Festersen said that when the riverfront project was proposed and they realized that the monuments in Heartland of America Park would have to be moved, Memorial Park was the perfect location for them.

“This is where we celebrate our veterans — to have all our things in one place, to have these ceremonies like we do — couldn’t be more meaningful,” Festersen said.

The Airborne Memorial, originally dedicated in 2007, honors airborne troops. The Marine Corps Medallion was relocated from Kansas in 2015 and honors those in the Marines.