Omaha renaissance man took pride in helping patients, growing vegetables

“He had such a drive to create the latest medical devices to help patients,” his son said. “Not many people have the drive and interest to do so many things. He always had a way of making things work.”

At age 49, Stratbucker joined the Air Force Reserve and became a flight surgeon, working out of Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue. He was called to active duty during the Gulf War in 1991 and retired in 1993. He also found time to get his pilot’s license and enjoyed traveling, especially fishing in Canada and hiking the mountains of Colorado, his son said.

All the while, he continued the tradition of Stratbucker’s Farms and Markets, begun at the turn of the 20th century by his grandfather. Stratbucker’s took great pride in growing sweet corn and asparagus.

“Countless schoolchildren from Ponca Elementary took an annual October field trip to select a free pumpkin at the Stratbucker patch,” Bill Stratbucker said. “Each December, local families selected the best Christmas tree at his Rockbrook Farmer’s Market stall.”