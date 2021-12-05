Omaha renaissance man took pride in helping patients, growing vegetables

Omaha native Dr. Robert Stratbucker’s astounding accomplishments in the fields of medicine, aviation and farming left friends of his son struggling for a comparison.
“They finally started calling him ‘MacGyver,’ after the TV show,” said Dr. Bill Stratbucker, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. “He just had that way about him where he could make or fix anything. Sometimes, in a real hurry.”
The elder Stratbucker, 90, died Nov. 24 at a senior living facility in Omaha, his son said. A funeral service was held Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Omaha.
Stratbucker graduated from Omaha’s Tech High while working on the family truck farm. He went on to work in electrical engineering before becoming interested in medicine. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center at age 29.
“While he was working in electrical engineering, he became interested in the body’s electrical physiology,” his son said. “He was interested in the way your body works using electricity, especially the heart, and all the ways that things can go wrong.”
True to his MacGyver instincts, Stratbucker started HealthTech, a bioengineering firm, to address his patients’ problems. He developed several patented medical devices, authored multiple scientific publications in the field of cardiac electrophysiology and taught at UNMC’s College of Medicine.
“He had such a drive to create the latest medical devices to help patients,” his son said. “Not many people have the drive and interest to do so many things. He always had a way of making things work.”
At age 49, Stratbucker joined the Air Force Reserve and became a flight surgeon, working out of Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue. He was called to active duty during the Gulf War in 1991 and retired in 1993. He also found time to get his pilot’s license and enjoyed traveling, especially fishing in Canada and hiking the mountains of Colorado, his son said.
All the while, he continued the tradition of Stratbucker’s Farms and Markets, begun at the turn of the 20th century by his grandfather. Stratbucker’s took great pride in growing sweet corn and asparagus.
“Countless schoolchildren from Ponca Elementary took an annual October field trip to select a free pumpkin at the Stratbucker patch,” Bill Stratbucker said. “Each December, local families selected the best Christmas tree at his Rockbrook Farmer’s Market stall.”
It was Stratbucker’s zeal for farming that landed him in a bit of legal trouble. In 2009, he began growing asparagus in the Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge near Fort Calhoun. He planned to give the asparagus away, but federal officials wouldn’t sanction the effort and ordered the field restored to natural grasses.
A series of legal battles arose from Stratbucker’s continued attempts to farm the federal land. The legal wrangling concluded in 2015 with Stratbucker being found guilty of illegally using federal land. He was sentenced to a six-month prison sentence and a $5,000 fine. The judge immediately suspended the prison sentence and fine and placed Stratbucker on three years’ probation.
“When I think of Dad, the word that comes to me is ‘character,’” the younger Stratbucker said. “He had character and he was a character. He was someone who had a lot of integrity and also a passion for raising fruits and vegetables to keep people healthy.”
Stratbucker was preceded in death by Doris, his wife of 42 years. In addition to his son, Stratbucker is survived by four daughters, Amy Ham of Stilwell, Kansas; L. Sophia Stratbucker; Heidi Coughlin; and Rebecca Jenkins, all of Omaha; as well as 11 grandchildren.
