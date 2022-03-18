Omaha reports about an inch of rain; weekend looks to be 'spectacular'

Lawns and trees in Omaha got a decent drink Thursday night into Friday morning as about an inch of rain fell across the city.

West of Omaha recorded very little rain, said Van DeWald, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's office in Valley. Wahoo reported a trace of rain and Fremont reported .03 of an inch. Eppley Airfield, Omaha's official reporting station, reported .71 of an inch, but spots in central Omaha got about an inch, DeWald said.

A little after 8 a.m., it still was raining in Bellevue and Council Bluffs, DeWald said, but the system should move out by noon.

South of town, snow fell in a line from Beatrice into southwest Iowa. DeWald said that stretch recorded snow amounts ranging from 1 to 4 inches.

The weekend, he said, is looking nice — "in fact, it will be a spectacular weekend." Highs in the Omaha area are expected to be in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

The area has another decent shot at precipitation Monday night into Tuesday, DeWald said. It looks like it will be mostly rain at the outset, but it could end up as snow Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Tuesday looks like it will be a rainy day, with a high of about 52.

