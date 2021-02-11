Omaha reports inch of snow; up to 3 more possible

Omaha already had recorded an inch of snow early Friday, and another 3 inches could fall before the snow ends around noon Saturday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Lincoln had reported .9 of an inch of accumulation before 6 a.m. and the National Weather Service office in Valley had .6, Katie Gross said.

The snow won’t chase the cold away: Friday’s high is expected to be 2 degrees, and wind chills of minus-20 are expected.

The “real” cold, according to another meteorologist, Hallie Bova, will come Sunday into Monday: Sunday’s high is expected to be minus-2, and the low Sunday night into Monday morning could hit minus-16. Monday’s expected high is minus-1. The wind chill Monday morning likely will be minus-30 to minus-35, Bova said.

“It will definitely be dangerous for anyone out there for any period of time,” she said.

For Feb. 15, Omaha’s record lowest high temperature is minus-1, recorded in 1936.

“We’ll be potentially flirting with that on Monday,” Bova said.

It won’t get much warmer anytime soon, she said. Wednesday’s high in Omaha is expected to be 13.

