 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha reports inch of snow; up to 3 more possible
0 comments
alert top story

Omaha reports inch of snow; up to 3 more possible

{{featured_button_text}}
021221-owh-new-snowcold-web3

Omaha already had recorded an inch of snow early Friday, and another 3 inches could fall before the snow ends around noon Saturday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Lincoln had reported .9 of an inch of accumulation before 6 a.m. and the National Weather Service office in Valley had .6, Katie Gross said.

The snow won’t chase the cold away: Friday’s high is expected to be 2 degrees, and wind chills of minus-20 are expected.

The “real” cold, according to another meteorologist, Hallie Bova, will come Sunday into Monday: Sunday’s high is expected to be minus-2, and the low Sunday night into Monday morning could hit minus-16. Monday’s expected high is minus-1. The wind chill Monday morning likely will be minus-30 to minus-35, Bova said.

“It will definitely be dangerous for anyone out there for any period of time,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
021221-owh-new-snowcold-web4
021221-owh-new-snowcold-web2

For Feb. 15, Omaha’s record lowest high temperature is minus-1, recorded in 1936.

“We’ll be potentially flirting with that on Monday,” Bova said.

It won’t get much warmer anytime soon, she said. Wednesday’s high in Omaha is expected to be 13.

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 12th

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert