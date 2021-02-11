Omaha reports inch of snow; up to 3 more possible

Omaha already had recorded an inch of snow early Friday, and another 3 inches could fall before the snow ends around noon Saturday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Lincoln had reported .9 of an inch of accumulation before 6 a.m. and the National Weather Service office in Valley had .6, Katie Gross said.
The snow won’t chase the cold away: Friday’s high is expected to be 2 degrees, and wind chills of minus-20 are expected.
The “real” cold, according to another meteorologist, Hallie Bova, will come Sunday into Monday: Sunday’s high is expected to be minus-2, and the low Sunday night into Monday morning could hit minus-16. Monday’s expected high is minus-1. The wind chill Monday morning likely will be minus-30 to minus-35, Bova said.
“It will definitely be dangerous for anyone out there for any period of time,” she said.