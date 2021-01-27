Omaha rescues hope that having Major in the White House will help other animals find a home

Also make sure to find the right rescue. While filling out a lengthy application might be intimidating, it’s a way for the organization to help you find the perfect companion.

“What good rescues do is put a lot of effort into finding a match for the family and their lifestyle,’’ Larson said. “Good rescues want the dog to be happy. If you are happy, then the dog is going to be happy.’’

Some rescues offer a 30-day return and others, such as Second Chance, provide lifelong behavioral training support. Felius is doing virtual home visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Swan said a recent potential adopter at Felius didn’t think it was necessary to provide references, so wasn’t allowed to take a kitty home.

“We try to cover our bases and make sure they are going to a home for good reasons.’’

There has been talk of the Bidens adding a cat to their menagerie, and Swan said that’s a good option for people who may not have time for a dog. They can be left alone at home during the work day without worrying about bathroom breaks, and no walks are required.