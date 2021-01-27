Omaha rescues hope that having Major in the White House will help other animals find a home

One of the new first dogs at the White House will be pulling double duty.
As well as being a very good boy for President Joe Biden and his family, Major will be an ambassador for rescue animals everywhere.
The German shepherd is the first shelter dog and third rescue animal to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, and arrived at his new home Sunday with 12-year-old Champ, also a shepherd.
Major is already enjoying runs on the White House's South Lawn. That he’s there is exciting news for rescues.
“I think success stories like this help people realize a rescue pet might have a past, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t have a wonderful future or a wonderful place in your home,’’ said Terri Larson, president and founder of Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
Larson hopes that seeing Major flourishing during his stay at the White House will help overcome a stigma that rescue dogs come with baggage.
Or that they are low-quality dogs, said Eryn Swan, owner of Wag Pet Store and a board member for Felius Cat Cafe & Rescue.
“They are not all mixed breeds or ugly dogs or have some sort of physical fault,’’ she said. “It can help show people who don’t understand you can get any dog from a rescue or shelter. If you are looking for a purebred puppy, it is out there.’’
There’s nothing wrong with purchasing a pet from a reputable breeder, but each year more than a million cats and dogs that don’t have homes are euthanized. So Larson and Swan said working with a rescue is a great option.
The Nebraska Humane Society normally adopts out around 10,000 animals each year. In 2020, that number dropped to 7,318.
“We had lower intake because I think people were at home and enjoying their pets,’’ spokesman Pam Wiese said.
That being said, Wiese said there are still many wonderful animals who need homes.
“For a rescued pet to be in the White House shows that shelters do have great animals that make wonderful companions,’’ she said. “And I do think that spotlight will help us.’’
If seeing Major and Champ frolicking on the White House grounds spurs your own plans to add a pet to your family, the most important thing is to do your homework.
Many pets arrive at shelters not because they are bad but because people don’t realize how much of a commitment they can be.
It’s also crucial to understand the needs of the different breeds. Shepherds such as Major and Champ are very smart and must be challenged mentally.
“They need a job to be happy,’’ Larson said. “They need a good amount of exercise. Other dogs might have different requirements. Others prefer to be a couch potato.’’
Also make sure to find the right rescue. While filling out a lengthy application might be intimidating, it’s a way for the organization to help you find the perfect companion.
“What good rescues do is put a lot of effort into finding a match for the family and their lifestyle,’’ Larson said. “Good rescues want the dog to be happy. If you are happy, then the dog is going to be happy.’’
Some rescues offer a 30-day return and others, such as Second Chance, provide lifelong behavioral training support. Felius is doing virtual home visits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Swan said a recent potential adopter at Felius didn’t think it was necessary to provide references, so wasn’t allowed to take a kitty home.
“We try to cover our bases and make sure they are going to a home for good reasons.’’
There has been talk of the Bidens adding a cat to their menagerie, and Swan said that’s a good option for people who may not have time for a dog. They can be left alone at home during the work day without worrying about bathroom breaks, and no walks are required.
“Euthanasia rates are so much higher for cats than dogs. That would be amazing if they adopted a cat while in the White House,’’ she said. “I think they are easier to integrate with the average person’s lifestyle. Dogs are more popular because they are more interactive and you can take them places with you. Cats have their own personality. To know a cat is to love a cat.’’
Here's the starting lineup for the 2021 Puppy Bowl
