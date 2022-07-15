Omaha resident spreads pride with free flags for neighbors

Thomas Smith has seen plenty of recent reasons for LGBTQ+ communities to feel discouraged.

But the Bellevue chiropractor and longtime resident of the Morton Meadows neighborhood in south-central Omaha said he was moved to action in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling on abortion. Smith said he read the concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the decision that legalized gay marriage should be “reconsidered.”

“I was just thinking, ‘What can I do?’ “ Smith said. “I’m an optimistic person, but it’s easy to get discouraged at times like this. I didn’t want to give up.”

That same day, he took to the Morton Meadows neighborhood Facebook group with an offer: He would buy anyone in the neighborhood a pride flag if they promised to display it through the end of Omaha’s pride celebrations, which will take place this Saturday.

The post garnered over 100 comments within days. Each evening, Smith sat on his porch handing out flags. By July 2, all 50 flags that he had ordered had been taken.

“I figured maybe 20 or so people would take me up on the offer, but there was a lot of interest,” he said. “I would have given away more, but it got a bit expensive.”

The flags that Smith distributed are known as progress pride flags, which display the well-known rainbow colors as well as an arrow with white, pink, blue, brown and black stripes. The white, pink and blue stripes represent transgender and non-binary people, and the black and brown stripes represent LGBTQ+ people of color.

Raj Dave, who has lived in Morton Meadows for about two years, is one of the 50 people who picked up a flag from Smith. Dave said that, with recent social movements and legislation targeting LGBTQ+ communities, the gesture is more important than ever.

“For people who are gender and sexuality minorities, it’s a challenging and difficult time to display pride and express their identities,” Dave said. “Displaying the flag becomes a symbol of welcoming everyone and being inclusive of everyone. It makes the neighborhood a better place to be.”

Smith’s offering could be the beginning of a tradition. He said he certainly will do the same thing next year, with a dream of handing them out for free at a farmer’s market.

“There are 295 homes in Morton Meadows,” Smith said. “And if that’s the case, then I got about 15% of the homes. My goal is at least 30% next year.”

He may have help next time around. On Facebook, a handful of people offered to pay Smith for the flags or contribute money so he can buy more next year.

“It’s not much, but it beats sitting around and doing nothing,” Smith said. “And it can mean everything to people to just show them some support.”