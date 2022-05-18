Omaha residents may experience delay in yard waste removal

Some Omaha residents could experience a delay in yard waste collection after the city’s waste removal contractor experienced two days of employee absences.

FCC Environmental Services, which handles solid waste removal in the city, had a number of employees who were unable to report to work Tuesday and Wednesday, said Jim Theiler, public works assistant director for the city. The absences caused FCC to fall behind schedule.

The employees are expected back on the job Thursday, Theiler said.

Residents should still make sure to put out carts and yard-waste bags by 6 a.m. on their regularly scheduled days. If the items aren’t collected, residents should leave them out, according to a press release.

FCC intends to return to missed areas either the following day or later in the week.

Residents can report missed collections to the solid waste hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day. Additional information can be found at www.wasteline.org.

