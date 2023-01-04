Omaha riverfront condo project moves forward after approval from Planning Board

A development that would include a new Omaha riverfront condominium building is moving ahead after a brief pause that allowed developers to meet again with neighbors.

A five-story condo building, dubbed Riverplace, is proposed for a riverfront property near Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that has long sat vacant.

The building would feature 17 upscale condos ranging from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Milestone Development, which is behind the project, expects that the building could open in late 2024.

At last month's meeting of the Omaha Planning Board, the developer asked to postpone a vote until the January meeting. The delay was to allow developers to hold another meeting with neighbors to address concerns.

Alex Jensen, with Milestone Development, told Planning Board members Wednesday that the meeting took place and they have since worked everything out. The president of the Riverfront Condominium Association spoke in favor of the project during Wednesday's meeting.

The Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of recommending an amendment to an existing mixed-use development agreement and a request for tax-increment financing. Both items related to the project will go before the Omaha City Council for final approval.

The developer is requesting $2.2 million in tax-increment financing for the nearly $12 million project.

The lot at 520 Riverfront Plaza poses some challenges. The ground is compromised because of contamination from the former Asarco lead-refining plant. During the meeting, Jensen said the firm has worked with various agencies to deal with soil contamination as well as proximity to the levee.

