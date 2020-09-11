Omaha ROTC cadets gather at Memorial Park to honor 9/11 first responders

Many of the marchers who were at Omaha's Memorial Park early Friday were infants when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred in 2001.
Still, at 5:30 a.m. on a cold and misty morning, they marched up and down the steps of Memorial Park to commemorate the lives lost 19 years ago.
Members of the Army and Air Force ROTC programs of Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha climbed up and down the Memorial Park steps 73 times, equivalent to the 110 flights in the World Trade Center towers.
Two Omaha police officers joined about 30 Army and Air Force cadets and instructors for the event, which kicked off a day of memorials across the city for the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host a Patriot's Day program at 11 a.m. and the First Responders Foundation in Omaha and Council Bluffs will host its annual Event of Honor at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Clayton Storaska, an Air Force cadet and senior aviation major at UNO, said Friday morning's event was rewarding.
"It's a good reminder of the true sacrifice they made," he said of the first responders who responded to the attacks on the towers. "It was very harrowing to make it all the way up, and I'm not even wearing any gear."
Aidan Carlson, an Army ROTC cadet and senior international relations major from Creighton, said the event was difficult but meaningful. While Carlson was only 3 in September 2001, university alumni and cadets' relatives died in the attacks.
"It was a personal event for our battalion," he said.
As he ran, Carlson said, he thought of the men and women who suffered and sacrificed their lives to serve others that day and in the years since.
"It was a tiring event," he said. "But you've got to keep pushing though because you know they were in worse circumstances."