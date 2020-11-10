Omaha’s AMC Oakview movie theater closes permanently

AMC has closed its movie theater complex near Oakview Mall for good.

The final day of movie showings was Sunday, a spokesman said.

The closure of AMC Oakview Plaza 24, near 144th Street and West Center Road, comes shortly after the announcement that the struggling Oakview Mall was put up for sale in late October.

In a statement, AMC said the company has been working with landlords to manage through the coronavirus pandemic.

In an agreement with EPR Properties, one of the theater's landlord partners, rent concessions were made in exchange for other rights, including terminating up to seven leases.

AMC has closed six EPR-owned theater locations nationwide. AMC Oakview is the only theater closing in the Omaha metro under the agreement.

AMC theaters at Westroads and in Council Bluffs are still open.

Our best staff images from November 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.