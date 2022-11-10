Omaha sailor killed in WWII will be added to Memorial Park monument during Vets Day event

On Nov. 2, 1919, the pastor of brand-new St. Margaret Mary Catholic parish baptized 2-week-old Arthur Francis Johnson in the church’s temporary meeting hall above Ernest Buffett’s grocery at 50th and Underwood.

He was the very first baby baptized in the parish.

Twenty-six years later, friends in Omaha gathered to mourn Navy Seaman 1st Class Arthur Johnson, who was killed April 24, 1945, when a German U-boat torpedoed his ship, the destroyer escort USS Frederick C. Davis.

It was the last U.S. Navy ship sunk in the 5½-year Battle of the Atlantic.

Nearly 80 years after his death, Johnson’s name is finally joining those of about 900 other war dead from Douglas County on Memorial Park’s World War II monument.

The name was to be unveiled at the park’s annual Veterans Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Friday. However, that event has been moved indoors to American Legion Post 1, 7811 Davenport St., said Fred Tisdale, coordinator of the ceremony. The time is unchanged.

Guest speakers will include Sen. Deb Fischer, City Council President Pete Festersen and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr., a retired Navy vice admiral.

The honorees will also include Pfc. James Fous, a 1964 graduate of Omaha Central High School, who died in 1968 on his first combat patrol in Vietnam. He saved the lives of three other soldiers by jumping on an enemy grenade that landed in their foxhole. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Later in the day, at 4 p.m., a ceremony is planned at 24th Avenue and Davenport Street to rename an 850-foot stretch of Davenport as “James Fous Avenue” in his honor. It culminates a yearlong effort led by Central’s Junior ROTC unit to rename the street.

Also on Veterans Day, North Omaha’s Great Plains Black History Museum will honor Air Force veteran Robert Rose during an event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Two exhibits, one focused on Tuskegee Airmen from Nebraska and the other titled “African Americans Who Served,” will also be on display.

And on Saturday, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce will hold “Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade” at 10 a.m. on Mission Avenue. The parade had been scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed because of expected bad weather.

Arthur Johnson likely would have remained unrecognized in his hometown without the efforts of Nick Manhart of Omaha.

About five years ago, Manhart was researching for a book on the history of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He found Johnson’s name on the baptismal roll and was saddened to find out that St. Margaret Mary’s firstborn member had perished so close to the end of World War II.

It saddened Manhart even more to learn that Johnson was not recognized on Memorial Park’s World War II plaque.

Johnson moved to Southern California in the late 1930s, as did his parents. He got a job at a dairy, married and had two children, Arthur Jr. and Christina. He enlisted in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor and served more than two years of dangerous duty aboard the Frederick C. Davis, which escorted convoys between North Africa and Italy.

Because Johnson enlisted in California and lived there for several years, Omaha Parks & Recreation initially turned down Manhart’s request to add Johnson’s name to the plaque.

But Manhart found Johnson also had strong ties to Omaha. He grew up in Dundee and was a good student and athlete at Central High. He was on the track team and was a member of an art club called the “Greenwich Villagers.”

After graduating from Central in 1937, Johnson studied at the University of Omaha.

Johnson’s niece and nephew, Scott Whitman and Peggy Graham, who live in California, said he migrated to Los Angeles and moved in with a cousin before landing the job at the dairy and meeting his wife, Ruth.

Then Johnson went off to war. He was a mess cook on Frederick C. Davis, and a boxing champion. He was slated to compete in the fleet boxing championships when the ship met its fate.

Surviving crew members said Johnson was asleep in his crew quarters when the U-boat launched a torpedo that struck just 25 feet away, in the forward engine room. He was thought to have died instantly as flames engulfed the berthing area. The ship sank in 17 minutes, killing 115 of 198 sailors on board.

Nearly identical letters from a surviving officer to Johnson’s wife and mother described his “amiability” and said he “performed his duty cheerfully and capably.”

“To have the sinking of the DAVIS occur on the very eve of victory in the Atlantic makes your bereavement a doubly tragic one,” he wrote.

Whitman and Graham said they believe Arthur Jr. and Christina, who would be around 80, are still living. But they haven’t kept in close touch.

Manhart was touched by the story, and this year his efforts got results. Omaha Parks & Recreation agreed to add Johnson to the memorial plaque. Only seven names have been added since it was dedicated in 1948, the last ones in the 1990s.

“We are glad to help correct this oversight,” said director Matt Kalcevich.

Scott Whitman said in an email that he is “very grateful” to Manhart for working so hard to add Johnson to the memorial plaque.

Perhaps is it “fitting,” Manhart said, that “a man who was among the last to die is perhaps the last name to be added to this permanent and hallowed shrine.”