Omaha Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign takes in $3.5 million

Local Salvation Army officials announced Monday that the 2021 Tree of Lights campaign finished with a record $3.5 million, surpassing the $3.4 million goal announced in November.

The campaign is the largest single fundraising effort of the year for the Salvation Army in Omaha.

“Generosity is a hallmark of this community,” said Maj. Greg Thompson, the Salvation Army's divisional commander.

Tree of Lights campaign donations support an array of programs and services in the Omaha metro area, including food, housing, behavioral health, material assistance, youth development and older adult services. Donations stay local. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised will go directly to program support, the Salvation Army said.