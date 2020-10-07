 Skip to main content
Omaha schedules drop-off events for yard waste, tires
Two locations will be available each Saturday. Yard waste will be collected at all locations; tire collection will vary by site.

Omahans will be able to drop off yard waste and old tires on four Saturdays later this month and in November.

The city's Public Works department said Wednesday that the events are taking place in lieu of a traditional fall cleanup, which will not occur this year to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city expects to hold a cleanup event in the spring, officials said in a press release.

The drop-off sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 24

  • Tranquility North soccer fields, 123rd and Fort Streets. Tires and yard waste.
  • Al Veys Park, 6606 S. 60th St. Yard waste only.

Nov. 7

  • Mission Park, 6110 S. 168th St. Tires and yard waste.
  • Dill Softball Complex, 7002 Military Ave. Yard waste only.

Nov. 14

  • Al Veys Park, 6606 S. 60th St. Tires and yard waste.
  • Tranquility North soccer fields, 123rd and Fort Streets. Yard waste only.

Nov. 21

  • Dill Softball Complex, 7002 Military Ave. Tires and yard waste.
  • Mission Park, 6110 S. 168th St. Yard waste only.

Compostable yard waste will be taken to the Oma-Gro facility.

More information about the collection events can be found at cleanup.wasteline.org.

The tire recycling is supported in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

reece.ristau@owh.com

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents.

