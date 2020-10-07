Omaha schedules drop-off events for yard waste, tires

Omahans will be able to drop off yard waste and old tires on four Saturdays later this month and in November.

The city's Public Works department said Wednesday that the events are taking place in lieu of a traditional fall cleanup, which will not occur this year to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city expects to hold a cleanup event in the spring, officials said in a press release.

The drop-off sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 24

Tranquility North soccer fields, 123rd and Fort Streets. Tires and yard waste.

Al Veys Park, 6606 S. 60th St. Yard waste only.

Nov. 7

Mission Park, 6110 S. 168th St. Tires and yard waste.

Dill Softball Complex, 7002 Military Ave. Yard waste only.

Nov. 14

Al Veys Park, 6606 S. 60th St. Tires and yard waste.

Tranquility North soccer fields, 123rd and Fort Streets. Yard waste only.

Nov. 21