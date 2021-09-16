Omaha Science Café to address brain health in young football players

A researcher who focuses on brain health in youth football players will lead the next Omaha Science Café.

Thayne Munce will discuss his research on The First Down Project, a multiyear study investigating head impact exposure and brain health in young football players.

The virtual event is at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Facebook Live. To watch, visit facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE.

During the Science Café session, Munce will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion.

Munce and his team also do research targeting other sports, including basketball, track and field, and MMA. He has worked with youth, collegiate and professional athletes.

Munce is the director of the Athletic Health and Performance Lab with Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is an associate professor in the department of pediatrics at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.

