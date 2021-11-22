 Skip to main content
Omaha Science Café to address how climate change affects mental health
There's "a mental health tsunami going on," said Dr. Thomas Plante, a licensed psychologist. That tsunami has millions of Americans grasping for relief.

A University of Nebraska Medical Center professor will discuss how climate change and related disasters can create mental health issues or exacerbate existing ones at this month's Science Cafe.

The virtual session, featuring Azar Abadi, is at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 via Facebook Live. To watch, visit facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE.

During the Science Cafe session, Abadi will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion. 

Abadi is an assistant professor in the department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health in UNMC's College of Public Health. To date, her work has focused on drought, heat waves and extreme weather interactions with human health.

Abadi uses mathematical and statistical models to describe, understand and forecast the effects of weather and climate-related exposures on human health.

