Omaha Science Café to address how climate change impacts mental health

There's "a mental health tsunami going on," said Dr. Thomas Plante, a licensed psychologist. That tsunami has millions of Americans grasping for relief.
Newsy
A University of Nebraska Medical Center professor will discuss how climate change and related disasters can create mental health issues or exacerbate existing ones at this month's Science Café.
The virtual session, featuring Azar Abadi, is at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 via Facebook Live. To watch, visit
facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE.
During the Science Café session, Abadi will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion.
Abadi is an assistant professor in the department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health in UNMC's College of Public Health. To date, her work has focused on drought, heat waves and extreme weather interactions with human health.
Abadi uses mathematical and statistical models to describe, understand and forecast the effects of weather and climate-related exposures on human health.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of November 2021
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) and others walk off the field following the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday. Wisconsin won the game 35-28.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) eyes an official who threw a flag on Nebraska head coach Scott Frost for unsportsmanlike like conduct after Betts wasn't able to make a catch in the final seconds of the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday. Wisconsin won the game 35-28.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) leaps into the end zone in the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Levi Voss, 8, fist bumps Huskers players with his dad, Tom Voss, of Oshkosh, Wis., ahead of the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Walt Coy, 103, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and left as a sergeant. Photographed at his home, which he built himself, in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO Head Coach Derrin Hansen watches his team take onn Hastings on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Felix Lemetti, left, tries to keep the ball away from Hastings's Phil Cisrow on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Greg McDermott laughs at Ryan Hawkins during a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at CHI Health Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander reacts to Ryan Hawkins drawing a foul against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard attempts to keep control of the ball against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at CHI Health Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Chris Olave (2) can't get the the ball with Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) on him in the Ohio State vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. A pass interference call was made against Farmer.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez takes the field before a game against Ohio State during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost speaks with an official in the second half against Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure can't catch up to a late fourth-quarter pass against Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Army National Guard Spc. Frank Stroup plays Reveille before the start of the Nebraska and Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates running in a touchdown in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure catches a pass for 24-yards as he gets hit by Ohio State's Cameron Brown on their first drive on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans tailgate in the east parking lot of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Ohio State game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kyle Vincentini (20) celebrates his team's win following the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Elkhorn take on Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Christian Fields catches a touchdown pass late in the first half in front of Elkhorn's Zach Leinen on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cousins Flynn Jacobson, 8, and Nora Owen, 10, chat Thursday from their cars while waiting for the doors to open at Kohll’s Pharmacy near 127th and Q Streets. The two received their first doses of the COVID vaccine.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaiden winces while getting the first dose of the vaccine from registered nurse Jerryl Thom at Kohll's Pharmacy near 127th and Q Streets in Omaha on Thursday, November 04, 2021. Children ages 5-11 are now authorized to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Bennington's Isaac Connor (2) and Seth Wempen (3) celebrate a win over Elkhorn at Badger Field in Bennington on Friday, November 12, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Pacific workers drag a 40-foot-tall spruce tree through the front door of the Durham Museum on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Team Dropkin's Tom Howell and Mark Fenner sweep a stone during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for curling at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Haylee Wolf reacts to a point against Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 5, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.