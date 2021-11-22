Omaha Science Café to address how climate change impacts mental health

A University of Nebraska Medical Center professor will discuss how climate change and related disasters can create mental health issues or exacerbate existing ones at this month's Science Café.

The virtual session, featuring Azar Abadi, is at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 via Facebook Live. To watch, visit facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE.

During the Science Café session, Abadi will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion.

Abadi is an assistant professor in the department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health in UNMC's College of Public Health. To date, her work has focused on drought, heat waves and extreme weather interactions with human health.

Abadi uses mathematical and statistical models to describe, understand and forecast the effects of weather and climate-related exposures on human health.

