Omaha 'Scouting for Food' drive brings in donations of nonperishable food

Multiple area organizations went door-to-door and gathered food donations from Omaha area Target stores on Saturday, with the goal of collecting 130,000 food items to support the Food Bank of the Heartland.

The United Way of the Midlands, Boy Scouts of America, Werner Enterprises and Target stores partnered for "Scouting for Food."

The drive for nonperishable food items started at 8 a.m. Saturday, as scouts picked up donations at the end of area driveways. Scout members also accepted donations at the food bank and three local Target stores.

Earlier this year, organizers collected 70,000 food items at another food drive and wanted to hit a total of 200,000 items, prompting Saturday’s food drive because of the community’s need during the ongoing pandemic.

Brayton Hagge of the United Way of the Midlands said Saturday evening that organizers had not yet tallied the number of food items collected.

