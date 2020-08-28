Omaha shelter halts new intakes due to cluster of coronavirus cases

Open Door Mission's Lydia House, an Omaha shelter for women and families, has closed its doors to new intakes for 10 days after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported in the facility.

Four staff members and a family of four in the shelter have tested positive, and one staff member is awaiting test results. The Lydia House will be closed to new women and families seeking services until Sept. 8 and will not allow volunteers inside.

The site has followed all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of Open Door Mission, but positive cases still occurred. The group will refer those in need to other sources until the shelter can reopen, she said.

"We would appreciate prayers for all the ladies and families staying at Lydia House, who are already going through a challenging time," Gregory said, "and for our staff on the front lines."

Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020