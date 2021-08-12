Omaha shows solid population growth, 2020 Census shows

Omaha reasserted its strength during the last decade as the metro area’s central city, as Census figures showed it registered solid growth and reversed some of its population slippage to the suburbs.

New 2020 Census numbers showed the City of Omaha with an official population of 486,051 — a higher figure than officials had estimated. That’s a decadelong increase of 77,093 people, or 19% growth.

The city also grew its share of the metro area’s population of 967,604 — a key measure of the city’s vitality where Omaha has struggled going back to the 1970s.

The numbers were part of Thursday's nationwide release of data from the 2020 Census, which will be used to create updated boundaries for political districts, such as congressional and legislative seats.

But numbers also serve to paint a picture of how Omaha and other areas have changed over the past decade.

In the 2010 Census, Omaha's population figure reflected sluggish growth. This time, the decennial census showed a decade of steady growth.

The stronger population figure has a lot to do with Omaha’s expansion into western Douglas County through annexation.