Omaha skaters show off tricks at Skate Fest

Even as live rock music blared through the speakers at Roberts Skate Park, the sound of squeaking wheels and skateboards slapping the concrete couldn’t be drowned out.

On Saturday, hundreds of people in Omaha’s skateboarding scene gathered at the park for Skate Fest: an eight-hour festival complete with live music from local bands, trick competitions and a vendor’s market with local art and hand-painted boards.

The event was organized by Skatefest Omaha, a local nonprofit that aims to promote and grow Omaha’s thriving skate scene through events, lessons and contests. They also advocate for building new skateparks in underutilized areas — including a new outdoor spot at Kountze Park and an indoor park at Culxr House — with the goal of steering young people away from drugs and violence by offering an engaging alternative.

“We always want to get more kids involved with the skateboard scene so that as they grow up, they make friends and they get to be a part of this really awesome community,” said Travis Fowler, an event organizer and skate school teacher.

That mission was on full display Saturday, as everyone from elementary school-age kids to white-haired skate veterans shredded around Roberts Park. The festival featured three skating competitions for beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters, with prizes to boot.

Many of the young skaters took up the sport in the last few years as the increase in free time spurred by the pandemic gave them the freedom to pick up a hobby.

Kyesun Pappas, 15, has been skating for only two years — but you wouldn’t know it. He fearlessly jumped over the largest obstacles on the course and recovered from hard falls without a second thought.

“What I love most about skateboarding is that there are no rules,” he said. “You skate to be happy — and if you’re skating to fit in or something, find something else to do. But if you’re skating to be happy, all I can say is keep going at it.”

Ceci Saldana similarly picked up the sport at the beginning of the pandemic, and she’s enjoyed watching the skate scene grow as she continues to progress. Though there are still relatively few female skaters, Saldana said the number is continuing to increase.

“I love seeing other female skaters start skating, and I’ve seen more and more recently” Saldana said. “I think Omaha is expanding its skate community to be more inclusive to femme, nonbinary and really all individuals.”

Others, though, have been skating for as long as they can remember. In a sea of teenagers and 20-somethings, Conan Modrzynski stood out in the crowd with his long hair and white sideburns.

But Modrzynski, who has been skating for more than 45 years, doesn’t just keep up with the kids — he helped teach them.

“Roberts Park has been here since 1998, and I’ve watched a lot of these people grow up since then,” he said. “I pretty much raised half of the community.”

Skatefest will continue to offer lessons for all ages at Roberts Park every Saturday until Sept. 24. The lessons cost $10, which includes a skateboard and a helmet. Beginner lessons begin at 9 a.m., and intermediate and advanced classes begin at 10 a.m.