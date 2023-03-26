Omaha and eastern Nebraskans were waking up Sunday to a snow storm that dropped farther south than expected but should be short-lived.

"(Omahans) who sleep in late (Sunday) could miss it entirely," Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. "This snow will be fizzling out very quickly."

A winter weather advisory for the Omaha area is set to expire at 10 a.m. Omaha is expected to receive about an inch or two of snow with Bennington and Elkhorn forecast to see 3 to 3½ inches, Nicolaisen said.

Heavier snow totals were found in a line along U.S. Highway 30 from Blair to Columbus, he said. Fremont, Blair and Columbus had received 7 inches by 8 a.m. Scribner reported 7½ inches of snow.

"The forecast initially called for 1 to 3 inches (of snow)," Nicolaisen said. "It really, really fell much harder than expected north of Interstate 80."

When the snow clears out this morning, light winds will make shoveling sidewalks and driveways fairly easy, Nicolaisen said. A high temperature of 40 degrees is forecast Sunday in Omaha.

"The more you drag your feet, the less there's going to be to clean up," he said.

A warm-up is expected to begin Monday with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to approach 50 degrees, Nicolaisen said.

"By the time we get to Thursday, we are predicting temperatures in the mid-60s," he said. "We've only had one day in the mid-60s so far this year and that happened on March 15."

The warm temperatures on Thursday could usher in a round of thunderstorm overnight into Friday, Nicolaisen said. The high temperature on Friday is forecast to peak in the 50s.