Omaha snowplow crews clearing streets; contractors to head to neighborhoods by 4 p.m.

City of Omaha crews were clearing major roadways Tuesday and will continue working until the snow stops falling.

The companies contracted by the city to clear residential streets will begin working at 4 p.m., said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer. By the time those crews are done, the snow should have ended.

"By morning, we should have this pretty much cleaned up," Pfitzer said.

Pfitzer, who was out driving Tuesday, said the snow was light and dry, but he cautioned drivers to slow down.

The Omaha Public Works Department announced that trash collections were suspended because of the snow. Collections will be delayed by at least a day this week and no collections will be made on New Year's Day. Thursday’s area will be collected on Saturday and Friday’s area will be collected on Sunday.

Officials also closed Omaha’s libraries, community centers and other Parks and Recreation facilities Tuesday because of the weather. Common Ground Community Center in Elkhorn remained open.

Early Tuesday, Interstates 80 and 76 in western Nebraska were closed in both directions. Multiple collisions led authorities to close I-80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border. I-76 was closed to the Colorado border after multiple vehicles left the snow-covered road.