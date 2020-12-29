Omaha snowplow crews clearing streets; contractors to head to neighborhoods by 4 p.m.

City of Omaha crews were clearing major roadways Tuesday and will continue working until the snow stops falling.
The companies contracted by the city to clear residential streets will begin working at 4 p.m., said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer. By the time those crews are done, the snow should have ended.
"By morning, we should have this pretty much cleaned up," Pfitzer said.
Pfitzer, who was out driving Tuesday, said the snow was light and dry, but he cautioned drivers to slow down.
The Omaha Public Works Department announced that trash collections were suspended because of the snow. Collections will be delayed by at least a day this week and no collections will be made on New Year's Day. Thursday’s area will be collected on Saturday and Friday’s area will be collected on Sunday.
Officials also closed Omaha’s libraries, community centers and other Parks and Recreation facilities Tuesday because of the weather. Common Ground Community Center in Elkhorn remained open.
Early Tuesday, Interstates 80 and 76 in western Nebraska were closed in both directions. Multiple collisions led authorities to close I-80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border. I-76 was closed to the Colorado border after multiple vehicles left the snow-covered road.
The Interstates reopened later Tuesday morning.
Quick look at snowfall reports so far. These numbers will all be overwritten before the snow wraps up later this evening. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/qUwzhYw8vR— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 29, 2020
Of the snowfall totals turned in to the National Weather Service office in Valley as of 9 a.m., Creston, Iowa, which is about 100 miles east of Omaha, reported 5.3 inches of snow, while 3.8 inches was reported in Gretna and 3.1 inches was reported in Papillion. An Elkhorn resident earlier reported 2.4 inches.
Please slow down. Roads are slick and covered in snow. Nebraska State Troopers are out assisting drivers that need assistance and monitoring road conditions. A look at the Gretna Interchange mm432 I-80. @NEStatePatrol pic.twitter.com/zr8e23uyzz— NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) December 29, 2020
Before the storm moved north and east, it left 4.4 inches of snow in North Platte, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the National Weather Service's North Platte office. The storm was expected to dump 4 to 6 inches in the Omaha area.
Mm192 between Brady and Maxwell, east of North Platte. The driver was not injured while Troopers tended to the crash.— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) December 29, 2020
The 🌨❄️continues to fall. Increase your spacing and reduce speeds to better your safety.
👀 for 1st responders 🚔🚨🚑🚨🚒 pic.twitter.com/GdV9xvNpXd
A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the Omaha area, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties in Iowa are included in the warning.
After the snow, Gross said, "We expect some freezing drizzle on the back end. That will create ice on top of snow, compounding travel this afternoon."
In Bellevue, authorities asked that residents remove their vehicles from the roads so that the street department can plow safely and efficiently.
