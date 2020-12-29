 Skip to main content
Omaha snowplow crews clearing streets; contractors to head to neighborhoods by 4 p.m.
Omaha snowplow crews clearing streets; contractors to head to neighborhoods by 4 p.m.

123020-owh-new-snowâ€‹-pic-cm001.jpg

Joachim Nguyen shovels snow in Midtown Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

City of Omaha crews were clearing major roadways Tuesday and will continue working until the snow stops falling.

The companies contracted by the city to clear residential streets will begin working at 4 p.m., said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer. By the time those crews are done, the snow should have ended.

"By morning, we should have this pretty much cleaned up," Pfitzer said.

Pfitzer, who was out driving Tuesday, said the snow was light and dry, but he cautioned drivers to slow down.

The Omaha Public Works Department announced that trash collections were suspended because of the snow. Collections will be delayed by at least a day this week and no collections will be made on New Year's Day. Thursday’s area will be collected on Saturday and Friday’s area will be collected on Sunday. 

Officials also closed Omaha’s libraries, community centers and other Parks and Recreation facilities Tuesday because of the weather. Common Ground Community Center in Elkhorn remained open.

Early Tuesday, Interstates 80 and 76 in western Nebraska were closed in both directions. Multiple collisions led authorities to close I-80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border. I-76 was closed to the Colorado border after multiple vehicles left the snow-covered road.

The Interstates reopened later Tuesday morning. 

Of the snowfall totals turned in to the National Weather Service office in Valley as of 9 a.m., Creston, Iowa, which is about 100 miles east of Omaha, reported 5.3 inches of snow, while 3.8 inches was reported in Gretna and 3.1 inches was reported in Papillion. An Elkhorn resident earlier reported 2.4 inches.

Before the storm moved north and east, it left 4.4 inches of snow in North Platte, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the National Weather Service's North Platte office. The storm was expected to dump 4 to 6 inches in the Omaha area. 

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the Omaha area, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties in Iowa are included in the warning. 

After the snow, Gross said, "We expect some freezing drizzle on the back end. That will create ice on top of snow, compounding travel this afternoon." 

In Bellevue, authorities asked that residents remove their vehicles from the roads so that the street department can plow safely and efficiently.

Photos: Winter storm moves through Nebraska Dec. 29, 2020

 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

