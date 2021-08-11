Omaha South football player dies after collapsing during football practice

Scott Hoffman said his son would have been a junior at South. Drake was 6-foot-3½ and 389 pounds, Hoffman said, but he didn't have any medical conditions and had never been to a hospital.

"He was a big kid," he said, "but he was a healthy big kid."

The family had recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas and California, where Hoffman said it was extremely hot. Drake had no problems there, he said.

The temperature at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha was 91, but the heat index was between 100 and 106. The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon.

A chart on the Nebraska School Activities Association's website recommends modifying practice and taking water breaks every 15 to 20 minutes when the apparent temperature is between 90 and 104 degrees.

Between 105 and 124 degrees, it recommends modifying practice and says players should wear T-shirts and shorts only and take water and rest breaks every 15 minutes. No practice is recommended when the apparent temp hits 125 degrees or higher. The NSAA notes that the chart "should be used as a guideline only — individual reactions to the heat will vary among your athletes!"