Omaha South football player dies after collapsing during practice

"He was a big kid," he said, "but he was a healthy big kid."

The family had recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas and California, where Hoffman said it was extremely hot. Drake had no problems there, he said.

The temperature at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha was 91, but the heat index was between 100 and 106. The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon.

A chart on the Nebraska School Activities Association's website recommends modifying practice and taking water breaks every 15 to 20 minutes when the heat index is between 90 and 104 degrees.

Between 105 and 124 degrees, it recommends modifying practice and says players should wear only T-shirts and shorts and take water and rest breaks every 15 minutes. No practice is recommended when the heat index hits 125 degrees or higher. The NSAA notes that the chart "should be used as a guideline only — individual reactions to the heat will vary among your athletes!"

Tuesday was Drake's first day at football practice, his father said, because his physician had forgotten to sign the papers after his physical and he couldn't practice Monday. The team was in shorts and no pads Tuesday, Hoffman said.