All 12 of Omaha's public spray grounds will reopen on Saturday after being closed temporarily to conserve water.

The spray grounds were closed on July 30 due to water restrictions stemming from the water main break at MUD's Florence Water Treatment Plant.

While the City of Omaha initially planned for the spray grounds to be closed through Aug. 21, MUD has seen reduced water use through customer compliance with restrictions and recent rain, according to a press release from the mayor's office.

The spray grounds could be temporarily closed again to reduce water use if needed, the press release said.

