Omaha Steaks contest offers a two-night steakation in 'a steak paradise'

The freezer will be bursting with filets, ribeyes, New York strips and top sirloins.

Once you stop drooling, you can sink your teeth into what Omaha Steaks President Nate Rempe is calling “steakadelic decor.”

Win a two-night stay in the historic Old Market loft of fifth-generation Omaha Steaks owner Todd Simon, and you’ll practically be swimming in steak.

Pillows, bedding, coffee mugs, utensils and games — everything in the 5,100-square-foot, two-story condominium has a steak motif. A massive steak-themed mural by a Midwest artist on the living room wall will knock your socks off, Rempe says.

“The entire place is designed to be a steak paradise,” Rempe said. “From the ceiling to the floor, it's all about delicious steaks.”

With the easing of the coronavirus pandemic and the start of summer, the Omaha Steaks staff was looking for a way to celebrate.

But they didn’t want to hand out another plastic widget, Rempe said. Their goal instead was to create an experience.