Omaha Steaks contest offers a two-night steakation in 'a steak paradise'

The freezer will be bursting with filets, ribeyes, New York strips and top sirloins.
Once you stop drooling, you can sink your teeth into what Omaha Steaks President Nate Rempe is calling “steakadelic decor.”
Win a two-night stay in the historic Old Market loft of fifth-generation Omaha Steaks owner Todd Simon, and you’ll practically be swimming in steak.
Pillows, bedding, coffee mugs, utensils and games — everything in the 5,100-square-foot, two-story condominium has a steak motif. A massive steak-themed mural by a Midwest artist on the living room wall will knock your socks off, Rempe says.
“The entire place is designed to be a steak paradise,” Rempe said. “From the ceiling to the floor, it's all about delicious steaks.”
With the easing of the coronavirus pandemic and the start of summer, the Omaha Steaks staff was looking for a way to celebrate.
But they didn’t want to hand out another plastic widget, Rempe said. Their goal instead was to create an experience.
“As I was growing up, grilling in the summer was some of the best experiences I had,” Rempe said. “Time with my family. Time with my friends. There is not a price on that.”
So let’s get to the meat of the story. Win the contest, and besides the two-night steakation for four starting on June 18 during the College World Series, you will receive:
- Dinner for four prepared by the Omaha Steaks culinary team.
- A refrigerator and freezer stocked with Omaha Steaks products to sample and take home.
- Winner's choice of a virtual grilling class, tickets to a local event or attraction, or a dining experience.
- One year of an Omaha Steaks quarterly steak box.
Omaha Steaks asks that you live within 400 miles of Omaha so you aren’t hopping on a plane during the pandemic if you win. Airfare is not included.
Of course, it helps if you like steak. But if you have a beef with that, the freezer can easily be filled with an alternative.
Omaha Steaks isn’t just steak, Rempe says. It’s chicken, pork and all kinds of prepared meals.
And you won’t have to worry if the supply is looking low.
“If they eat everything in the freezer, we plan to keep that baby stocked,” Rempe said.
The contest is already proving a hit, which thrills Rempe.
Go to omahasteakation.com to register.
Money was no object when creating a great experience on the back side of a pandemic, Rempe said.
“I think it really demonstrates how passionate we are about steak life,” he said. “Steak brings people together.”
Photos: Inside Omaha Steaks' steak-themed loft
Living Room 1.jpg
Artwork
Wall Art
Stocked Fridge 2.jpg
Drink Cart.
Games.jpg
Living Room 2.jpg
Neon Sign
Omaha Steaks History.jpg
Steaks on grill
osmk_bc top sirloin_rgb.jpg
Outdoor Space.jpg
Patio
Seating Area
Staircase
Bathroom
Cooking Tools.jpg
Decorations.jpg
Dining Room
Sleeping area
Accents
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh