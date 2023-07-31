Taylor Street holds a special place in Dominique Morgan's heart.

The street is home to her childhood house, where she learned to ride a bike and began to question the world around her. It is the place where, at the age of 12, she first found herself involved in the criminal justice system.

On Monday, the street that holds so much of Morgan's personal history became a tribute to her life and advocacy, as a sign was unveiled renaming the block of Taylor Street between 25th Avenue and 25th Street to Dominique Morgan Street.

"I love this city," Morgan said through tears before the new sign was unveiled. "This street is where I learned how to ride a bike. This street is where my parents did their best trying to take care of four kids; where my daddy walked to work at M.U.D., where my mom cleaned houses."

About 50 people gathered on Monday afternoon to celebrate the street renaming, which the Omaha City Council voted unanimously to approve last week. Morgan, an activist focused on the rights of incarcerated and LGBTQ+ individuals, is believed to be the first Black transgender woman to have a street named after her in Nebraska.

Morgan, 41, no longer lives in Omaha — she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, late last year. But her dedication to advocacy began on the very street that now bears her name.

After spending about a decade within Nebraska's prison system, Morgan was determined to find a way to positively contribute to her community upon her release in 2009. She worked her way into leadership positions at community organizations like Heartland Pride, Charles Drew Health Center and the Nebraska Democratic Party.

In 2018, Morgan was chosen to serve as the national director of Black and Pink, a prison abolitionist organization and one of the country's largest advocacy groups for currently and formerly incarcerated LGBTQ+ people. She held that role for about five years, bringing a higher profile and much larger budget to the once-small nonprofit.

In recent years, Morgan has garnered national attention for her work. She's won awards and appeared in ad campaigns for brands like Spotify and Apple. But friends and family who attended Morgan's celebration Monday said that the prestige never mattered to Morgan — it was always about lifting up others.

"Dominique always says that no one is the worst thing that they've ever done," said Tena Hahn Rodriguez, who has known Morgan since high school. "I think that's what this street represents: At any point in time you can change your life and you can become the person that others need. That's what she's done — she's dedicated her life to uplifting and helping others. And very rarely do the people doing that genuine work get the credit."

Photos: 2023 Heartland Pride Parade 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-08.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-03.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-01.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-02.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-04.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-05.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-06.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-07.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-09.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-10.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-11.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-15.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-12.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-13.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-14.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-16.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-17.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-18.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-19.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-20.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-21.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-22.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-23.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-24.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-25.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-26.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-27.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-28.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-29.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-30.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-31.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-32.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-33.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-34.JPG 071623-owh-new-heartlandpride-35.JPG