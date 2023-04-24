Omaha streetcars: Past, present and future
Omaha's planned streetcar could one day cross over the Missouri River.
The Omaha Streetcar Authority put into writing Monday its commitment to support a future streetcar extension into Council Bluffs.
In the unanimously approved statement of intent, the authority and the City of Council Bluffs agreed to collaborate on the conceptual development of a potential extension and bridge.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh thanked authority members for continuing conversations with Council Bluffs.
"I believe this will be a game changer for the Omaha community, and we hope that it too will be a game changer for Council Bluffs," Walsh said.
Council Bluffs has been studying transit in its urban core for some time, said Brandon Garrett, chief of staff in the Bluffs mayor’s office.
In 2020, Council Bluffs conducted a transit alternatives analysis. The next step is a planning and environmental linkages study, which will look at potential impacts to the land, Garrett said.
The streetcar could potentially run adjacent to a new trail along the First Avenue corridor. The trail was constructed to leave enough room for a future streetcar line off to the side.
A bridge that would allow for streetcar and pedestrian traffic between Council Bluffs and Omaha is one of a number of other potential projects in Omaha’s urban core, under a plan unveiled by the Greater Omaha Chamber last year.
The bridge, which officials estimate could cost between $80 million and $100 million, would sit south of Interstate 480. Along with the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and other trails, it would create a 2-mile loop for walkers, runners and cyclists.
The streetcar’s planned route in Omaha runs east along Harney Street and then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.
From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
If all goes as planned, Omaha's $306 million streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.
The streetcar authority was created last year to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.
The board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
Riley McCauley visits the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., with his class from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., visit , on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Millard South's Cam Kozeal at home to end the top half of the fifth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal fields a high throw as Millard West's Ben Sterbens steals second base in the fourth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over Heartland of America Park, still under construction, on the RiverFront in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from a wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames can be seen at a wildfire near the marina at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Do–a-Mu–oz, a freshman, and hundreds of other students walk out of school on Transgender Day of Visibility outside Omaha Central High School on Friday. Students are protesting LB574 and LB575 in the Nebraska Legislature, which would ban certain gender-affirming care for youth and would prevent trans youth from competing in girls sports, respectively. "Equality before the law" is the Nebraska state motto.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
