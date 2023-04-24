Omaha's planned streetcar could one day cross over the Missouri River.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority put into writing Monday its commitment to support a future streetcar extension into Council Bluffs.

In the unanimously approved statement of intent, the authority and the City of Council Bluffs agreed to collaborate on the conceptual development of a potential extension and bridge.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh thanked authority members for continuing conversations with Council Bluffs.

"I believe this will be a game changer for the Omaha community, and we hope that it too will be a game changer for Council Bluffs," Walsh said.

Council Bluffs has been studying transit in its urban core for some time, said Brandon Garrett, chief of staff in the Bluffs mayor’s office.

In 2020, Council Bluffs conducted a transit alternatives analysis. The next step is a planning and environmental linkages study, which will look at potential impacts to the land, Garrett said.

The streetcar could potentially run adjacent to a new trail along the First Avenue corridor. The trail was constructed to leave enough room for a future streetcar line off to the side.

A bridge that would allow for streetcar and pedestrian traffic between Council Bluffs and Omaha is one of a number of other potential projects in Omaha’s urban core, under a plan unveiled by the Greater Omaha Chamber last year.

The bridge, which officials estimate could cost between $80 million and $100 million, would sit south of Interstate 480. Along with the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and other trails, it would create a 2-mile loop for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The streetcar’s planned route in Omaha runs east along Harney Street and then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

If all goes as planned, Omaha's $306 million streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.

The streetcar authority was created last year to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.

The board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

