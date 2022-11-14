Omaha Streetcar Authority eyes potential location for maintenance building

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met Monday to discuss a potential vehicle maintenance building location and other upcoming decisions needed to keep the city's planned streetcar system on track.

The location of the streetcar's vehicle maintenance facility won't be set for some time, but the authority's board outlined a likely site during its monthly meeting.

City-owned land near Eighth Street and Capitol Avenue would be an ideal location, board members said.

An agreement between the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority and the city would be needed before the spot is finalized because MECA acts as custodian of the land.

MECA officials have been receptive to discussions with the city and the authority, said Jay Noddle, Streetcar Authority president.

In coming weeks, board members also will consider a joint procurement of vehicles with Portland, Oregon.

Omaha estimates purchasing six vehicles, combined with Portland’s 11 and those of two other cities. The entire order could be up to 30 vehicles.

"There are several interested and competitive car manufacturers, and an increase in numbers could mean an increase in bid options from manufacturers," said Rick Gustafson, interim director of the authority.

As proposed, Omaha's streetcar system would have 6.16 miles of track, but a round trip would be about 3.1 miles.

Authority board members approved a route concept during its September meeting that would see streetcars run east along Harney Street and then turn north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The construction of an Omaha streetcar system is tied to Mutual of Omaha’s plans to build a $600 million headquarters on the former site of the W. Dale Clark library, which is being torn down.

Mutual officials have said the streetcar system is critical to their plans to construct the company’s headquarters. Not only does Mutual value having its new building on the streetcar line, but the streetcar system is thought to enhance the value of the redevelopment of Mutual’s current midtown campus, a factor that helps make the pricey project work financially.

On the current timeline, construction would happen in 2024 through 2025, with the streetcar open and functioning sometime in 2026.